COPPELL – After Plano head football coach Todd Ford spoke to his players in the postgame huddle following a 34-7 loss to Coppell on Thursday, the third-year Wildcats head coach was trying to locate someone that could update him on the score of the game between Hebron and Lewisville.
“I don’t have a phone with me,” he joked. “Someone has got to tell me.”
Watch this route adjustment by Carter Kincaid. As Jack Fishpaw was facing pressure, he unloads a 41-yard bomb to Kincaid. Malkam Wallace runs from 3 yards out for a TD on the next play.Coppell 13, Plano 0. 8:18 2Q pic.twitter.com/srw5EgN3BH
Coming into Thursday, Plano had control of its destiny. All the Wildcats needed to do to clinch their first postseason berth since 2017 was to defeat the Cowboys. But as the game began to get away from Plano, the Wildcats, for one night, became Lewisville fans.
Plano could also get into the playoffs if Hebron lost to Lewisville. And thanks to an 8-yard touchdown run by Viron Ellison and subsequent two-point conversion pass from Ethan Terrell to Lucas Sanders in the fourth quarter, the Farmers went on to defeat the Hawks, 31-17.
The playoff berth for Plano has been the biggest accomplishment in Ford’s short tenure. It’s a process that has been three years in the making. The Wildcats went 1-6 in his first season and then finished 2-8 last season. Plano doubled that win total this season and is playoff-bound for the first time in five years.
Plano (4-6) will be the bottom seed from 6-6A in the Class 6A-Div. I playoffs, while Coppell (9-1) is the top seed from that same district in the 6A-II playoffs.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Ford said. “It’s a credit to our senior class, who bought into a system of doing things the right way. They’re a disciplined group, and they’ve had to lead in games whenever they needed to and just responsible all year.”
But as for Thursday’s game, Coppell dominated from start to finish. And for a Cowboy team that has been known for its high-scoring offense, Coppell’s defense played its most complete game of the season.
Coppell constantly won the line of scrimmage and was consistent with its tackling. Plano had 44 total yards in the first half and 208 for the game.
Plano was held scoreless until junior Josh Campbell burst for a 15-yard touchdown run with 6:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Campbell contributed 53 rushing yards. Senior quarterback Drew Forkner had a team-high 60 rushing yards.
“The last three or four weeks, our defense has just been getting better and better and better,” said Antonio Wiley, Coppell head coach. “Hats off to them. We run a complex style of defense, and they’re starting to understand it, starting to feel a lot better.”
There were some nervous moments for Coppell in the first quarter. Bad snaps forced Cowboys senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw to retreat on multiple plays. Coppell made a change at center just eight plays into the game.
Coppell moved the ball despite those struggles, but had to settle for field goals of 34 and 37 yards by senior Nicolas Radicic on each of its first two drives, the latter of which gave the Cowboys a 6-0 lead as time expired in the first quarter.
Defensively, Coppell put together one of its best performances of the season on that side of the ball. The Cowboys won the battle at the line of scrimmage to hold the Wildcat offense in check. Plano had just 44 yards of offense by halftime, compared to 210 for Coppell.
The big plays that Coppell has been come to know for finally bear fruition in the second quarter. It was a pair of spectacular catches by senior Carter Kincaid and junior Baron Tipton that proved to be the spark.
Less than four minutes into the second quarter, Fishpaw unleashed a deep ball just before Plano’s pass rushers got to him. Kincaid made a last-second route adjustment at the 3-yard line for a 41-yard gain. One play later, senior Malkam Wallace burst three yards for a touchdown and a 13-0 Cowboys lead.
On Coppell’s next drive, Tipton kept his feet inbounds on a 31-yard pass thrown by Fishpaw to the left sideline. One play later, Fishpaw rolled to his right and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior Sean Simpson for a 20-0 Cowboys lead with 2:03 remaining in the first half.
A winner of five straight games, Coppell takes a lot of momentum into the playoffs.
“We’ve got some kids who know how to make plays, and those things spark our offense,” Wiley said. “Jack has playmakers, and he’s a playmaker. When you combine those things, we can just keep rolling. I can’t say enough good things about them.”
Fishpaw completed 19-of-25 passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns. Senior Zack Darkoch had 59 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown to pace the Cowboy wide receivers. Junior Baron Tipton had three pass receptions for 52 yards.
Coppell cruises to 5th straight win: See the best photos from Coppell's victory against Plano
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.