One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Coppell, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Coppell who are moving on.
Andrew Mullen, cross country
In the very first race that Mullen ran in his high school career, he won the boys junior varsity division in the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational.
Mullen didn’t stay on junior varsity much longer and once promoted to varsity, he never gave up that spot.
After serving as an alternate for Coppell’s seventh-place team at the 2019 Class 6A state meet, Mullen ran to 25th place his sophomore season before closing out his high school career with back-to-back seventh-place finishes.
In his final race donning a Cowboys uniform, Mullen helped the Cowboys to make history. After placing seventh at the 2022 regional meet, Coppell atoned for that disappointment in a big way by earning its first-ever trip to the medal stand at the state meet following a third-place team finish.
Julianna “Jules” LaMendola, girls basketball
LaMendola went from being a zero-star guard with no power five offers her sophomore year of high school to becoming the 2022-23 Texas Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year and an Indiana University signee.
Whether it was a dribble-drive to the basket, a 3-point shot, a rebound or blocked shot, the 6-foot-1 LaMendola had a knack for using her diverse skill set to create mismatches.
LaMendola helped to engineer a massive turnaround for Coppell, which went from 13-13 two seasons ago to 37-2 last season and 38-4 this season.
The Cowgirls made history by playing in the state tournament for the first time after defeating Little Elm in the Region I-6A final, though Coppell lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals at the Alamodome after a last-second 3-pointer by San Antonio Clark.
LaMendola authored a second straight district MVP campaign, as she averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and drew 32 charges.
Lindsay Patton, girls tennis
Patton captured third place in the Class 6A state tournament for the second year in a row in doubles.
Last season, Patton teamed with Vinay Patel to earn third place in mixed doubles, becoming the first Coppell players to win a match at the state tournament since 2017. This season, Patton teamed with her younger sister, freshman Lexie, to clinch third place in girls doubles.
Lindsay will continue her tennis career at Baylor, but her final season on the court at Coppell was one to remember as both she and Lexie placed second in both the District 6-6A and Region I-6A tournaments.
Scout Carrell, girls wrestling
Carrell improved every year on the mat.
A three-time state qualifier, Carrell won a match at the Class 6A state tournament for the first time her sophomore season and then earned a spot on the medal stand her junior season following a fifth-place finish at 119 pounds.
Carrell saved her best for last. One of two state finalists, along with Isaiah Francis, Carrell advanced to her first title bout after she handed Klein Cain’s Elena Gutierrez her first loss after starting the season 65-0. In the 132-pound first-place match, Carrell put up a good fight but lost 7-2 to Arlington Martin’s Jania Dunigan.
Carrell finished her senior season 37-2, and it included first-place finishes in both the district and region tournaments.
Skyler Schuller, girls track and field
Going to Stanford to compete in the heptathlon, Schuller was a multi-event standout in high school in the high jump and hurdles, but it was in the pole vault where the future Cardinal made her mark.
A holder of multiple school records, Schuller finished as the 6A state runner-up her sophomore and junior seasons in the girls pole vault. Schuller beat the state pole vault record her junior season after she became the first female to clear 14 feet, but she settled for second after Tomball Memorial’s Molly Haywood overtook her.
At this year’s state meet in Austin, Schuller overcame a miss on her first attempt to win her first state title with a clearance of 13-6.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.