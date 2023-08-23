One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Coppell and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Coppell who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Baron Tipton
Football
Tipton was one of the top red-zone targets in the Dallas area last season. The North Texas commit, listed at 6-foot-4, caught 34 passes for 488 yards with 11 touchdowns – one in every three catches went for a score.
Coppell boasted an explosive offense last season, averaging 36.27 points per game, as the Cowboys went 9-2 in Antonio Wiley’s first season as the team’s head coach.
Coppell is stacked at the wide receiver position as Tipton and fellow seniors Ayrion Sneed and Luca Grosoli are also back for the Cowboys. Grosoli recorded 640 receiving yards with four scores, while Sneed caught 18 balls for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
Tipton has high praise for junior quarterback Edward Griffin, likely to be Coppell’s starter. Griffin has been battling with senior Alex Holder and Greenhill transfer Anthony Banks to earn the right to start under center for the Cowboys.
Ella Spiller
Girls Basketball/Soccer
On the way to helping lead the Coppell girls basketball team to its first-ever appearance in the state tournament, Spiller, a senior, came up with big shot after big shot.
In the regional quarterfinals, Spiller buried a 3-pointer from the right wing with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as the Cowgirls outlasted South Grand Prairie, 43-39. A few days later, Spiller scored 12 points in the first half of Coppell’s 51-41 victory over Southlake Carroll in the regional semifinals. For the season, she averaged 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the all-District 6-6A first team.
With Coppell losing four starters from its state tournament team to graduation this year, including Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and Indiana signee Jules LaMendola, Spiller should expect to be a huge focal point of the Cowgirls next season.
Spiller has also been a varsity starter for Coppell’s girls soccer team, although she didn’t play in her first game her junior season until the final week of the regular season because of the extended postseason run for the Cowgirls basketball team.
Lexie Patton
Tennis
Patton made quite the splash in her first season with the Cowgirls, teaming with sister Lindsay, now a freshman at Baylor, to earn third place in girls doubles at the Class 6A state tournament.
It was the first time that Lindsay and Lexie had ever teamed with each other in doubles. It took a little bit for the Patton sisters to click in the 2022 fall season, but as they got more matches under their belt everything began to fall into place.
The Patton sisters were firing on all cylinders this spring as they earned second place in both the 6-6A tournament and Region I-6A tournament. At the Class 6A state tournament, they won by identical 6-1 scores over Klein Collins’ Anna Bien and Sophia Zlatkova in the quarterfinals before losing in the next round to eventual state champion Sofia Mazzucato and Tara Ahmadi of Klein Collins in the semifinals.
The good news for Coppell fans is that Lexie has three years remaining with the Cowgirls as she was just a freshman last season.
Mira Klem
Volleyball
Klem plays a variety of roles for Coppell, a big relief for second-year head coach Robyn Ross, who had to fill several key positions that were lost from last season’s 35-win team to graduation.
Thankfully for Ross, Klem’s ability to play every position on the court makes Ross feel more comfortable. Whether it’s in the back row, setting, blocking or hitting, Klem can do it all. Last season, Klem stuffed the stat sheet with 247 kills, 31 service aces, 94 blocks, 261 digs and 345 assists. She was named to the all-6-6A first team.
At last weekend’s Mansfield Tournament, Coppell started slow but went 3-0 on the final day to finish as champions of their bracket. Klem led the way with 58 kills, 25 digs and five aces.
Sadie Ozymy
Girls Soccer
The Ozymy family has had history playing for the Cowgirls.
Sadie’s older sister, Maya, a 2021 Coppell graduate, helped to lead the Cowgirls to three district titles and is now entering her junior playing for Trinity University.
Maya passed the torch to Sadie in 2022 and Sadie has carried it well. Sadie is entering her fourth season with Coppell’s varsity team, and her offensive production has increased every season. As a junior, Sadie powered the Cowgirls with 19 goals and five assists, leading Coppell to 14 wins and a bi-district playoff appearance.
With nine players returning that scored at least one goal during the 2023 season, including 10 each from junior Reagan Roberson and sophomore Neerali Kapadia, big things could be in store for the Cowgirls in 2024.
