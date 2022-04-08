The Cozby Library and Community Commons is looking to recognize readers with disabilities throughout the week of April 23-29.
Following a proclamation from the Coppell City Council dedicating the last week of April as Disability Book Week to raise awareness and acceptance of people with disabilities, the library began planning what books they will display to celebrate authors and protagonists with disabilities.
Disability Book Week is part of a nation-wide initiative aimed at raising awareness and readership of books representing disability due to a shortage of these books. It is a nonprofit organization that strives to have an accurate representation of people with disabilities.
The initiative began in the winter of 2021. Mary Mecham, an author and mother of two children with rare genetic disorders, realized she could not find many books where characters reflected her daughters. She had the idea of starting an event to spotlight inclusive literature. Several members of the Texas Partners in Policymaking cohort joined the effort soon after. The review panel for Disabilities Book Week either have disabilities, are disability advocates, or both, Kelley Mindrup, outreach coordinator said. More than 70 have been reviewed and were submitted by the authors and panelists who thought they would be a good fit.
“Since this is our pilot year, we have contacted libraries in cities where our spotlight authors live. We're working with Denver; Crawfordsville, Indiana; Plano; Houston and Coppell,” Mindrup said. “We've reached out to several more and are waiting to hear back. Next year we intend to expand a great deal. We have proclamations in Houston, Coppell, and the State of Texas declaring April 23-29 Disability Book Week.”
Mecham, is working to make Disability Book Week a non-profit, and is in the planning stage of finding a board of directors, sponsorship and financial considerations.
"So moving ahead, I will be filing for a non-profit and have Disability Book Week as an annual event,” Mecham said in a quote supplied to the Coppell Gazette. “That means I need to put together a board of directors, create bylaws and mission statements, etc. I will need to set up banking/ finances and start partnering with other organizations. We already have a few contacts, but to get sponsorships, it will need to be more intensive.”
With an official non-profit, panelists will set up a training program for students to become "Disability Book Week certified" and a scholarship fund to recognize students who are exemplary in the field of disability advocacy in literature. We will
“be working with aspiring authors to give grants to help them get published, and will continue to feature books and authors like we did this year," Mecham said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.