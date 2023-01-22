The Cozby Library and Community Commons staff is hosting several activities this week for the community to participate in, as well as other activities in Old Town Coppell and the Coppell Arts Center. Take a look at the top five events happening in Coppell during the week of Jan. 22.
Coppell Farmers Market
Vendors will be set up at the Coppell Farmers Market in Old Town Coppell on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a variety of local vendors dedicated to provide Coppell with a source of flavorful, vibrant food. The Coppell Farmers Market is open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month through March.
Learn to draw Kolam
Kolam is a geometric art form practiced in many parts of southern India and in Indian households worldwide. On Monday, Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, learn about the cultural significance of Kolam and practice some simple patterns. Each participant will receive a sketchbook to decorate and take home. This program is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required and can be completed through the library’s website.
Teen Craft: Canvas Bag
On Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, start off the new year by changing your habits and creating a reusable canvas tote bag that can be used for many purposes. Please keep in mind that the paint supplied during this program is permanent fabric paint. This event will utilize a "Teen Program Pass,” which can be picked up at the front desk starting 30 minutes prior to the program. The pass is free and will need to be handed in at the entrance to the program. This event is open to teens in 6th - 12th grade. Space is limited to 45 people and registration is required which can be done through the library’s website.
San Jose Taiko
San Jose Taiko will be performing at the Coppell Arts Center on Saturday, Jan 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. for an interactive performance and a concert in the main hall, respectively. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, San Jose Taiko performers express the beauty and harmony of the human spirit through the voice of taiko. Exploring and experiencing creative expression in the form of taiko enriches our lives and communities in important ways. It helps us grow and find personal fulfillment, teaches and challenges us, and helps us understand and empathize with others. Tickets for the events can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Coppell Writer’s Group
On Monday, Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join the Coppell Writer’s Group at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. If you are seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice, bring your notebook and pen and join the writer’s group on all things writing. The writer’s group is facilitated by Becky Pulford and Rochelle Sandabriel, who will be sharing tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercise, and chances to share your writing.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.