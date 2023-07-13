During the work session on Tuesday, July 11, Coppell City Council received a presentation on Discover Coppell in regards to highlights for the year, initiatives for next year, and funding.

The mission of Discover Coppell is to foster economic development in the city by positioning it as one of the premier locations in the metroplex for day travelers, meetings, conventions and sports tournaments through strategic marketing, sales and destination development, said Coppell Chamber of Commerce President Ellie Braxton.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

