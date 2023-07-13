During the work session on Tuesday, July 11, Coppell City Council received a presentation on Discover Coppell in regards to highlights for the year, initiatives for next year, and funding.
The mission of Discover Coppell is to foster economic development in the city by positioning it as one of the premier locations in the metroplex for day travelers, meetings, conventions and sports tournaments through strategic marketing, sales and destination development, said Coppell Chamber of Commerce President Ellie Braxton.
Goals and objectives for Discover Coppell include increasing awareness of Coppell among potential travelers, increase overnight hotel occupancy, positively impact the Coppell economy, ensure a positive experience for professional conferences and current sports tournaments, increase visibility for Coppell, and increase resident knowledge and pride in the Coppell tourism and adventure industry.
When it comes to 2022-2023 highlights, Discover Coppell secured funding through the Hotel Occupancy Tax to establish a marketing campaign to attract travelers and visitors to Coppell to increase hotel occupancy as well as restaurant, entertainment and retail traffic. The Discover Coppell team also hired an outside marketing firm, a website and social media designer, and a social media manager.
According to Braxton, Discover Coppell also developed tracking of all paid programmatic advertising, tracking of all purchased and organic social media advertising, marketing collaterals with QR codes to the website, and marketing signage with QR codes to the website have been distributed to local hotels, restaurant entrances, all city property lobbies, and displayed at all chamber of commerce event.
For programs and initiatives for next year, Braxton mentioned Discover Coppell will continue to target marketing to the metroplex, continue educational programs, enhance the city’s standing as a family events and outdoor adventures destination, work closely with the Coppell Historical Society to utilize Minyards as the community visitors information center, hire staff members to manage Discover Coppell, and establish a hotel council.
Belmont Icehouse representatives spoke to council about budget highlights for the 2023-2024 years. Belmont Icehouse is the advertising services company that manages Discover Coppell.
This year, Discover Coppell plans to hire a contract employee to manage sales and tracking, continue professional services at no additional expense, continue marketing and advertising on social media, engage in event support for sporting events, conventions, meetings and day trippers, and still have sufficient funds for printed materials needs and supplies.
To track the economic impact of Discover Coppell, the program will operate in the same fashion as a Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). The economic impact of tourism in Coppell is measured through a process called economic impact analysis and involves collecting and analyzing data from various sources to assess the financial contributions that tourism brings to the local economy.
These data points include visitor spending surveys, hotel occupancy and room revenue, tax collection data, event attendance and economic multiples, visitor center data, industry data and reports, and input-output analysis.
Once the data is collected and analyzed, Discover Coppell can quantify the direct and indirect economic impacts of tourism on the community, Braxton said. These impacts can include job creation, increased business revenue, tax contributions, and overall economic growth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.