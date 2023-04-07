The city of Coppell held a grand opening for the city’s first designated cricket pitch at Wagon Wheel Park on Tuesday, April 4.
The cricket pitch is located on Field 6 Practice Fields and has been under construction since October 2022. The official grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a first pitch.
“There's many cricket participants here,” Coppell Mayor Wes Mays said. “I go walk around Andy Brown Park, and I see the guys out pitching and playing and it's really nice to be able to give you guys your dedicated field and setup for cricket.”
Designed by Kimley-Horn and constructed by Sports Field Solutions, the new synthetic turf pitch is 96 feet by 12 feet, with an outfield radius of 200 feet. The pitch is now available for adult and youth cricket activities offered through the Coppell YMCA. The pitch is open to community cricket enthusiasts on a first-come, first-served basis when not in use by the YMCA, and when nearby baseball and softball practice fields are not in use by Coppell Youth Sports Associations.
“For the last 20 years, we have had a dedicated group of interested citizens who have said ‘We need a cricket pitch in Coppell,’” said Maureen Corcoran, parks and recreation board member. “I’m really here for two reasons. First of all, I’m here for the celebration and dedication of Coppell’s first cricket pitch, but the other reason I’m here is to really applaud and celebrate the cricket pitch of the cricket community and all of the people who have supported cricket.”
In the last several years, Coppell community members have appeared in focus groups, came to parks and recreation board meetings, and spoke on behalf of citizens when it came to bringing a cricket pitch to Coppell. This has been in the works for the past 20 years in the city.
“We know this is going to be very important for all citizens here in Coppell and surrounding areas, and you’re going to introduce the sport to Coppell,” Corcoran said. “You’re also going to introduce it to a new generation, our youth, who will be able to learn to play cricket.”
When it comes time to play cricket games, Wally, a robot, that can paint fields quickly and efficiently using GPS technology to measure and map fields to paint perfect lines. Wally joined the city of Coppell team in 2018 and its main objective with the cricket pitch is to draw a 200 foot radius around the field.
“I know our staff loves using it,” said Adam Richter, assistant director of Coppell Community Experiences. “It stripes a lot of different fields here. Soccer, softball, baseball, and now cricket. We’re very happy to have it on staff and we’re looking forward to having it help us make our fields look great in the future.”
It takes eight to nine minutes for Wally to stripe the 200-foot radius cricket field and comes close to three quarters of an inch as far as accuracy goes. It also annually saves the city 1,000 aerosol cans from going into the environment.
Wagon Wheel Park is approximately 153 acres and features sports amenities including four baseball diamonds as well as soccer game and practice fields. The park is also home to Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center, the Biodiversity Education Center and Coppell Nature Park, and can be accessed from Freeport Parkway.
The Field 6 Practice Fields are located in the northwest corner of the park. Baseball practice fields, batting cages, and the new cricket pitch are located at Field 6. Parking for Field 6 is located at 1001 Northpoint Drive. It is also accessible via a trail from Wagon Wheel Park.
To learn more about Coppell’s parks and facilities, visit www.coppellcommunityexperiences.org.
