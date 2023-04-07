The city of Coppell held a grand opening for the city’s first designated cricket pitch at Wagon Wheel Park on Tuesday, April 4.

The cricket pitch is located on Field 6 Practice Fields and has been under construction since October 2022. The official grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a first pitch.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

