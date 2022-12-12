Jules LaMendola

Coppell senior Jules LaMendola has helped to lead the Cowgirls to a 19-0 overall record and 2-0 mark in District 6-6A to begin this season.

Last season, the Coppell and Plano East girls basketball teams earned a split of the District 6-6A title and finished as regional quarterfinalists.

For the Cowgirls, it was a historic season. Coppell won a program single-season record 37 games and won a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade. The Cowgirls also had the 6-6A MVP in senior and Indiana signee Jules LaMendola.

