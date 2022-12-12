Last season, the Coppell and Plano East girls basketball teams earned a split of the District 6-6A title and finished as regional quarterfinalists.
For the Cowgirls, it was a historic season. Coppell won a program single-season record 37 games and won a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade. The Cowgirls also had the 6-6A MVP in senior and Indiana signee Jules LaMendola.
Can history be repeated? So far, the Cowgirls haven’t had any type of let-down. In fact, the No. 5 Cowgirls have handled business, starting the season with 13 consecutive wins with triumphs over state-ranked Austin High, Cedar Hill and Winnsboro and a first-place finish in the Coppell Tip-Off Classic.
With six returners that played significant minutes last season, Coppell got a taste of the playoffs, and they want more.
The Cowgirls accomplished what they did despite not having senior point guard Macey Mercer, who had to sit out all of last season because of a UIL ruling pertaining to transfer rules. Mercer has fit in quite well, which has allowed LaMendola to move back to her natural position of forward. Mercer, an LD Bell transfer, is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
East has high expectations as it begins its quest for a third straight district title, but experience is one thing that the Panthers will have to work on.
Having started games since she was a freshman, Idara Udo was voted as the District 6-6A and Star Local Media all-area defensive player of the year as a sophomore and picked up all-district first-team honors as a junior. Last season, she averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Generating Division I college interest, Udo is reprising her role as the anchor of the Lady Panthers' frontcourt, but with a bit more attention from opposing defenses following the graduation of East's veteran backcourt.
Udo poured in 18 points and 11 rebounds in East’s 33-32 win against defending 5A state runner-up Frisco Memorial on Nov. 29. Her younger, Sema Udo, is an up-and-coming prospect. Sema finished with seven points in the victory against the Warriors.
One team that could challenge Coppell’s and East’s place atop the throne is Hebron.
The Lady Hawks finished in fourth place last season to qualify for the postseason for a fourth year in a row, but Hebron has shown in the preseason that it is a strong contender in Region I-6A. Sophomore Sydnee Jones made a mid-range jump shot with two seconds remaining in a thrilling 57-55 victory for No. 20 Hebron against No. 13 Denton Braswell, avenging last year’s playoff loss to the Bengals in the process.
Jones is making another strong case for a district superlative after she was named the district’s newcomer of the year last season – the second straight year that a Hebron player has won that award. Junior Paris Bradley poured in 19 points against Braswell, including a couple of late 3s that set up Jones’ game-winner.
Hebron also has victories against state-ranked Allen and McKinney North.
Flower Mound’s dynamic duo of North Carolina State signee Madison Cox and Texas pledge Abbie Boutillier give the Lady Jaguars an edge around the basket, and they rode it to a 12-1 record. Cox is also dishing out the ball very well, having recently set the school record for number of assists in a game with 13.
Playing unselfish basketball has been a big reason behind the Lady Jaguars’ fast start. Seniors Kaitlyn Meche, Nidhi Gummakonda, junior Kaitlyn Edmondson and sophomore Maya Bujak have also made significant contributions. Bujak poured in 26 points in the championship game of last month’s Ranchview Classic.
The Lady Jaguars went 22-10 last season but missed the playoffs after going 7-7 in district play. Flower Mound hopes for a better showing in 6-6A play.
Lewisville could be the biggest surprise in all of 6-6A. The Farmers have already undergone a dramatic turnaround, starting 7-4 after finishing with five wins all of last season in what was Catherine Williams’ first season as Lewisville head coach.
The biggest hurdle that Lewisville, like East, will have to overcome is experience. Seniors Mya Dotson, Kianna Jones and Maria Rush, and junior Aaliyah Scott are the only Farmers that have played significant varsity minutes. Dotson has been a force on both ends of the court, averaging 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals per game. She has at least four double-doubles and four games with at least 20 points.
Plano is a perennial playoff contender with 11 straight postseason appearances to boot, but the Wildcats are looking to put the pieces of the puzzle together around senior Salese Blow. The Wichita State signee scored a career-high 46 points in the Lady Wildcats’ 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands on Nov. 11. Plano, though, will look for secondary scoring from other players on what is a young team.
Across town, Plano West is in search of its first winning season in three years and first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season.
The Lady Wolves, though, have experience with six all-district performers from last season back in the fold with seniors Monica Marsh, Khamryn Hopkins, Victoria Hathaway, Ava Brevozsky and juniors Ava Shane and Saviah Shabazz.
Marcus is eager to right the ship after going winless in district play last season. Former Flower Mound assistant Mallory Singleton-Lynn is in her first season as Marauders head coach and is eager to build a winning program.
Marcus has two all-district performers returning in juniors Alina Martin and Kennedi Petteway. Martin averaged 14.8 points per game at a recent tournament in Allen and was named to the all-tournament team.
When everything is decided, Coppell should be the favorite a second straight district title, though Hebron, East, Flower Mound and Plano will also make their case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.