Hayley Mitchell is the Director of the Lariettes at Coppell High School, where she used to be a Lariette herself. This is her 13th year with Coppell High School where she started off as the JV director and moved on to become the Lariette Director. When she’s not directing, Mitchell can be found spending time with her family.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up right here in Coppell! I graduated from Coppell High School and am a former Lariette. I grew up taking dance at a local studio and danced competitively with the studio and drill team. After high school, my sisters and I attended Kilgore College where we were Kilgore Rangerettes. After Kilgore, we finished our college education at Texas Woman’s University.
What do you do in your role as the Director of the Lariettes?
My role is to lead this team to success! In everything that we do whether it’s football season, contest season or spring show, I’m the one that makes sure the team is confident in every performance and event that the Lariettes put on.
How long have you been with Coppell ISD?
I am in my 13th year at Coppell High School. I was the JV director for eight years and then went to open CHS9 in 2018-19. I came back the next year and was hired as the Lariette director.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love seeing the girls every day. I enjoy getting to see them grow as young women and dancers. I enjoy the creative side of the job and I, of course, love that I get to work with dancers who are passionate about this team and what we do.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I spend a lot of time with my parents who still live here. They love seeing their grandkids!
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about dance and the relationships I build with the team members. Obviously, the team and I are here for the same reasons, which is dance and being a part of something that is special. I get to share my passion for Lariettes as an organization I once was a part of, as well as dance.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m inspired by this year's team. They are so driven and work very hard with everything that they do. They push me to push them because they have the capability to be great and I think they know that!
How did you know you wanted to pursue this career?
Dance has always been my life. There was no doubt that I wanted to do something with it, especially since I got my degree in it. I was in the middle of getting teacher certified when I got the call to be the long-term sub for the Silver Star director. She ended up staying home with her baby so I interviewed for her job and got it. I knew that being at my alma mater was where I was supposed to be and drill team was what I was supposed to be doing.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a drill team director?
Being a drill team director is a lot of work but it is also so much fun. Getting to build relationships with a group of dancers that share your same passion as you is amazing.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy being with my family.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
