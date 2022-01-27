Members of the Dallas County Commissioners Court have said criminal justices are allegedly not working.
On Tuesday, Dallas County Commissioners discussed how pending criminal cases have grown from 2,780 to 3,172 since the advent of the pandemic despite resources commissioners have provided to allow trials to take place.
In addition to allowing trials to take place virtually, the Commissioners Court invested $138,360 in eight court kiosks in 2020. It invested in $362,940 in an additional 12 in 2021. Dallas County courts currently have 24 kiosks in its system available to file criminal cases. However, Commissioner John Wiley Price said the cases are still backlogged.
Price alleged that judges are not showing up to work.
“The judges are not performing at pre-pandemic levels, and they are using the pandemic as a way to not perform, not work,” he said.
He said the courts have seen the largest number of case dismissals since 2019, and the number of jury trials has remained low despite reopening in June.
Commissioner JJ Koch proposed launching a website for the public to view displaying how many jury trials are being seen and what judge is hearing the case. He said later in the meeting that the site could “shame the judges” into hearing more jury cases.
Koch said the issue with seeing fewer jury cases is it makes it too easy to “game the system” on both sides as memories fade and evidence is lost. Additionally, defendants who need to get rid of a misdemeanor charge to keep their jobs have to put their lives on hold at the risk of losing their jobs while prosecutors delay the case, he said. Having a jury pressures the prosecution to see the case sooner, Koch said.
While cases are backlogged, Koch said those waiting to hear a case for a minor charge are not being held in jail.
“When we talk about the jails being clogged, we are talking about felonies – the worst of the worst cases,” he said.
When Judge Clay Jenkins brought up concerns from some of the criminal judges including not having enough resources, Price dismissed those concerns as excuses.
“Show up to work and work,” Price said.
The Commissioners Court plans to discuss further strategies to address backlogged cases in a future meeting. Among the options are night court options to provide around the clock hearings and a Spanish court to hear cases for Spanish-speaking defendants.
