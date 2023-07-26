Dallas County is conducting a survey to help determine priorities for the Parks and Open Space Program to identify priorities for its preserves for the next 10 years.

The countywide survey goes into more detail about residents’ visits to the preserves, how they are or aren’t meeting the needs of visitors and what the community would like to see changed in the local preserves. Feedback will help Dallas County understand the various needs within its preserves and communities, which includes Grapevine Springs Preserve, located on Bethel Rd. in Coppell.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

