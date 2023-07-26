Dallas County is conducting a survey to help determine priorities for the Parks and Open Space Program to identify priorities for its preserves for the next 10 years.
The countywide survey goes into more detail about residents’ visits to the preserves, how they are or aren’t meeting the needs of visitors and what the community would like to see changed in the local preserves. Feedback will help Dallas County understand the various needs within its preserves and communities, which includes Grapevine Springs Preserve, located on Bethel Rd. in Coppell.
Grapevine Springs is one of the most historic preserves in Dallas County’s open space system, and while today it is surrounded by urban development, in 1843, it was a remote wilderness and where Sam Houston camped while he negotiated a peace treaty with local Native Americans.
In 1936, the Works Progress Administration turned the area into a public park and built the rock-lined channel, walls, flumes, bridge abutments, and paths that still exist today.
In the 1940s, the property ceased being a public park and became privately-owned. In 1991, the Baptist Foundation of Texas donated the property to Dallas County, who, with the help of the city of Coppell, restored the park and re-opened it to the public. The city of Coppell continues to oversee maintenance at the preserve.
Grapevine Springs Preserve features picnic tables, cooking grills, and paved parking. The Coppell Senior and Community Center is located immediately adjacent to the preserve, which when built, was carefully designed to complement the preserve’s rock features.
From its initial start in 1976, the Dallas County Parks and Open Space program set the foundation for where open space was intentionally preserved for the conservation of wildlife and native habitat. This simultaneously created a welcoming environment that allows visitors to enjoy the beauty of Dallas County.
There are 21 preserves in Dallas County, totalling 3,519 acres with a variety of experiences ranging from recreational opportunities to connecting with the community in nature.
Once feedback has been received from the community via the survey, the county will begin to update its Open Space Master Plan to identify priorities for the preserves for the next decade.
The survey takes approximately 12 to 15 minutes to complete. Responses will remain confidential and once the data has been gathered, the findings will be made available to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
