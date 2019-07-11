On Monday, a Dallas County judge recalled an arrest warrant for former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent’s violation of probation, according to Dallas County Court documents.
The documents don’t show a reason for the withdrawal, but records show that District Attorney John Cruezot recused himself and all of his assistant district attorneys from the prosecution of the case.
In June, Coppell police arrested Brent for assault on a public officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Police responded to a welfare call in the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, and officers found Brent sitting on the grass outside a Wendy’s talking to himself.
Police said Brent refused to give officers any information, and·he appeared to be under the influence. As he began to back away from police, officers tried to calm Brent down and asked him to sit on the ground. Brent refused and continued to walk away. Officers tried to detain Brent, but he resisted arrest and would not allow officers to handcuff him. According to an arrest warrant, Brent put his hands around an officer’s neck during the scuffle, prompting another officer to tase Brent.
Once Brent was detained, he was treated by medics. The arrest warrant states that while being treated, Brent admitted to smoking THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). After being cleared by medics, Brent was transported to the Carrollton City Jail.
Coppell Police have released body camera and dash camera video of the incident.
At the time of the arrest, Brent was on probation due to an intoxication manslaughter charge for his involvement in an accident that killed his teammate Jerry Brown in 2012.
According to Dallas County Court documents, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore has been given responsibility for any investigation, prosecution, hearing, trials and negotiations in Brent’s case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.