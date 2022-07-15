Dart
File Photo

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will hold its next series of Silver Line Regional Rail Biannual Community Meetings beginning July 25.  

DART staff and the design-build contractor, Archer Western Herzog (AWH), will be on hand to outline the latest design and construction developments and answer questions. 

With revenue service scheduled for 2024, the 26-mile Silver Line project will traverse seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 new stations. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area. 

  

The Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales. The Silver Line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line providing access to various Denton County locations, DART's Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART's Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network. 

  

More information about the DART Silver Line Regional Rail project can be found at www.dart.org/silverline. 

  

Here are DART’s upcoming meetings: 

  

July 25,  6:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

The Sound at Cypress Waters 

3111 Olympus Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019 

  

July 27,  6:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

Crosby Recreation Center 

1610 E Crosby Road, Carrollton, TX 75006 

  

July 28,  6:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

Addison Treehouse 

14681 Midway Road, Addison, TX 75001 

  

Aug. 2,  6:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Annex 

1302 I Avenue, Plano, TX 75074 

  

Aug. 3,  6:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

Richardson Civic Center 

411 W Arapaho Road, Richardson, TX 75080 

  

Aug. 4,  6:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

Campbell Green Recreation Center 

16600 Park Hill Drive, Dallas, TX 75248 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

