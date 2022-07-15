Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will hold its next series of Silver Line Regional Rail Biannual Community Meetings beginning July 25.
DART staff and the design-build contractor, Archer Western Herzog (AWH), will be on hand to outline the latest design and construction developments and answer questions.
With revenue service scheduled for 2024, the 26-mile Silver Line project will traverse seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 new stations. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.
The Silver Line will connect with the Trinity MetroTEXRailcommuter rail line at DFW North station providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales. The Silver Line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line providing access to various Denton County locations, DART's Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART's Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.
