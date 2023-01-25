TikTok image

In early December 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned the social media platform TikTok on state phones and computers, saying the platform created cybersecurity risks.

Since TikTok is owned by ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese company, Abbott said that the platform posed a threat for the company to gain access to state information. Since his ban, universities in Texas and across the country have started to block access to the social media platform on campus Wi-Fi networks.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments