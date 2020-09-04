Metrocrest Services is still in “desperate need” of volunteers for its food pantry.
Coppell City Councilman Wes Mays, who gave a rundown of the service’s recent activity at the Aug. 25 city council meeting, said the pantry’s usage had continued to increase. The pantry has seen a significant increase since March, according to the service website.
In the previous week, Mays said, the pantry’s number of visits had increased by 281% over the previous year with 758 visits compared to 200 the year prior.
According to the service website, many seniors and families rely on the food pantry for healthy food. The pantry’s most urgent needs currently include canned chicken, canned soup and peanut butter.
In the past quarter, Metrocrest Services has seen a significant increase in requests for services, Mays said. The nonprofit has provided meals to about 5,000 families over the quarter, or 732,000 meals.
“That was a 316% increase over the last year,” Mays said.
The service also provided 465 rides to seniors for critical doctor’s appointments and other important trips, he said. He said 702 families have received rent assistance, a 200% increase over the previous year.
Mays said the service’s largest impact was probably through its food pantry.
“Anyone that is willing to spend a couple of hours or more is encouraged to contact Metrocrest at metrocrestservices.org,” he said.
During the same meeting, the council also received an update on Woven Health Clinic, a nonprofit clinic that gives primary healthcare services to people in Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch and northwest Dallas who cannot afford healthcare, according to the clinic website.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hill said the clinic is slated to get an on-site machine in late September that will produce COVID-19 test results within 45 minutes. The clinic has been providing free COVID-19 testing to existing patients, essential workers and first responders, he said, and results currently tend to come within 48 hours.
“Patients are really being hit hard by COVID-19, both physically and economically,” Hill said. “Woven is leveraging all of their nonprofit partners to help them make it through this difficult time. As you can imagine, the clinic is seeing a higher number of depression and anxiety cases.”
The clinic is currently waiving copay for unemployed patients, Hill said. Half of the clinic’s visits have recently been conducted in-person while the other half have been conducted through telemedicine. From the end of March until mid-June, the clinic had implemented 100% telemedicine visits, Hill said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.