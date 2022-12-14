The Discover Coppell campaign launched in November as a joint initiative by the City of Coppell and the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. During Coppell’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the council received an update on the campaign.
Ellie Braxton, Coppell Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, gave an update on Discover Coppell’s strategic campaign. The goal of the campaign is to drive more visitors to Coppell, which would yield an economic impact.
Discover Coppell’s objectives are focused on generating awareness of the new Discover Coppell brand and establish Coppell as a must-visit/must-return destination within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
“We’re really, really excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Braxton said.
Funding for Discover Coppell began in February 2022 with a community survey following in March and April. Through the survey, Braxton said they were able to determine which markets to focus on. The months of June and July were focused on brand development, August was focused on website and social media development, September was focused on photography, and in October, the website and social media sites launched.
Currently, Discover Coppell is focused on the campaign itself.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
