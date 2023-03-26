This week in Coppell, there will be activities focused on nature, crafts, your pets, and much more. Take a look at five events going on in Coppell during the week of March 26.
Budding Curiosity: Sunflowers
Join the BEC staff on Monday, March 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. for an education program that builds on a sense of wonder, inviting youth to explore nature and the world around them. Through activities and crafts, this program reinforces a foundation for developing positive impressions about nature. Adults are encouraged to actively participate with their children and enjoy learning together. Registration is required and can be completed on the city of Coppell’s website. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is for ages three to five.
Craft Casual: Mosaic Stepping Stone
Cozby Library and Community Commons will be hosting guest instructor Sharon on Monday, March 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. for an activity that will show you how to create a decorative mosaic stepping stone out of simple materials you can find at craft and hardware stores. All supplies will be provided for you to create your own project to take home. This craft involves materials that may stain clothing. Please dress accordingly or bring something to cover your clothing. This program is open to adults age 18 and up. Registration is required and can be completed on the library’s website.
Coppell Writer’s Group
If you’re seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice, bring your notebook and pen and join the Coppell Writer’s Group’s discussions on all things writing. The group will meet on Monday, March 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons and tips and tricks will be shared as well as a wide variety of sources and offerings of optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and the chance to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
Make and take crafts
Bring your family to the Coppell Arts Center located in Old Town Coppell one Saturday each month for free make-and-take craft workshops. Stop by anytime between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 to create your craft. Kids will receive a do-it-yourself craft kit that they can assemble and customize at art stations inside the Coppell Arts Center. A parent must accompany all children at all times.
Dog Days: Fashion Show and Adoption Event
This spring, under the Cherie and Jim Walker Performance Pavilion outside on the Grove at the Coppell Arts Center, staff is rolling out the red carpet for every VIP: Very Important Pup. Registration is only required to have your dog participate in the fashion show and registration is free. During the event on Saturday, April 1 there will be an on-site animal adoption agency for attendees to find their next best friend. Join the Coppell Arts Center for professional family photos, local pet-related vendors, and more. The event starts at 9 a.m. and the fashion show starts at 10 a.m.
