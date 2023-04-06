The Coppell Arts Center was home to the third annual Dog Days Fashion Show and Adoption Event this past Saturday, April 1, bringing in hundreds of spectators and 17 dogs who walked in the fashion show itself.

Put on by the Coppell Arts Center Foundation and sponsored by Camp Bow Wow, several dog-friendly vendors were on site, including three dog rescue organizations: Coppell Animal Services, Coppell Humane Society, and Recycled Pomeranians & Schipperkes. Each rescue organization spoke during breaks in the event.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

