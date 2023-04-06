The Coppell Arts Center was home to the third annual Dog Days Fashion Show and Adoption Event this past Saturday, April 1, bringing in hundreds of spectators and 17 dogs who walked in the fashion show itself.
Put on by the Coppell Arts Center Foundation and sponsored by Camp Bow Wow, several dog-friendly vendors were on site, including three dog rescue organizations: Coppell Animal Services, Coppell Humane Society, and Recycled Pomeranians & Schipperkes. Each rescue organization spoke during breaks in the event.
“This was the first year that we could have a raffle, so different businesses in Coppell and the surrounding area donated items for a raffle and those proceeds went back to the foundation,” said Dave Greenberg, who takes the lead on the Dog Days event each year. “There are little things that have changed over the years, but the core program — people dressing up their dogs in different categories, walking the runway, having judges giving out prizes for different categories — that part has basically stayed the same.”
The event took place under the Cherie and Jim Walker Performance Pavilion outside on the Grove at the Coppell Arts Center and the foundation rolled out the red carpet for those participating in the fashion show. Winning categories for the fashion show included best dressed for large and small dogs, and best trick for large and small dogs.
“I love just the constant surprise that the amount of time people go into creating some of these costumes, I mean, that's fun,” Greenberg said. “Every year, you see something new. The creativity that people are using to dress themselves up in their dogs is just awesome and hilarious and people put a lot of time into this and people really get into it.”
The first year the Dogs Days event happened was in 2020 and the foundation was looking for a way to promote the arts while also staying safe from COVID-19. This program was one of the first events that the foundation ever launched for the Coppell Arts Center, and it ended up being a huge success, Greenberg said.
“The first year, we didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We’ve consistently had a really good showing of dogs with the animals walking the runway and then the dogs that were up for adoption. We’ve had a very consistent interest in people wanting to dress up their dogs and themselves in different categories and kind of show them off.”
The event is free to attend and participate in each year, but registration is required for people wanting to enter their dogs in the fashion show. This event is likely to be a permanent fixture in the community and Coppell citizens can look forward to attending next year, Greenberg said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
