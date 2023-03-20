Coppell senior Saiya Patel isn't one of the tallest players.
Listed at 5-foot-2, Patel is usually one of the shortest players in a high school game. But what she lacks in height, she more than makes up for with intelligent decision-making, quickness and a competitive fire that has allowed her to play three years of varsity basketball and four years of varsity soccer.
Patel has been a standout defensive player for the Cowgirls’ basketball team. She isn’t known for her scoring, as she averaged less than a point per game during her senior season. But what earned Patel high praise from Coppell’s coaching staff was her relentless play to defend the other team’s point guard.
Turns out, defending an opposing ball-handler is a role that was well-prepared for because she had played point guard prior to suiting up for her first game with the Cowgirls.
Perhaps the highlight of Patel’s high school came earlier this month when she helped to lead the Cowgirls to the state tournament for the first time. Coppell edged Little Elm in the Region I-6A final to advanced to play San Antonio Clark, which defeated the Cowgirls on a 3-pointer with a second to go in the Class 6A state semifinals in San Antonio.
On the soccer field, Patel brings a speed element to the forward position for the playoff-bound Cowgirls. Her quick bursts allow her to dribble around multiple defenders and her lower-body strength gives her an advantage when she needs to maintain possession for Coppell.
Patel hasn’t played a full season for Coppell’s girls soccer team in each of the past two seasons because of long playoff runs by the Cowgirls basketball team, but the two coaching staffs have been understanding and have allowed her to play for both teams. She has one goal and three assists in the 2023 soccer season.
Patel has played in just 16 soccer games, but now that basketball season is over she can devote all of her attention to helping lead the Cowgirls to a long playoff run in girls soccer. Coppell has a playoff rematch with District 5-6A champion Allen for the second straight season in bi-district. The Lady Eagles won last year’s game, 3-1.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Patel chats about Coppell’s historic run to the Class 6A state basketball tournament, the school’s weightlifting program and reveals the name of her favorite professional athlete.
SLM: Congrats on helping lead Coppell’s girls basketball team on a historic run to the state tournament. What was that experience like for you?
SP: It was remarkable. Obviously, that was our goal to be able to make it that far, and for us to make it for the first time in Cowgirl history was incredible. It was a really special moment.
SLM: How much did you enjoy of being Coppell’s primary on ball-defender?
SP: I love it because I've found my role on the team. Soccer has always been my primary sport. So, to be able to find something that I'm good at in basketball and being able to execute that, I was glad that my coach found that for me.
SLM: You mentioned about the impact that the weight room has had on your high school career. What was so good about Coppell’s strength-and-conditioning program?
SP: With coach (Willis) Tran, we do a lot of weight training. We started pretty much the second week of school. We would get there at 6:45 in the morning and just lift every day. It's not fun in the moment, but it's worth it when you see the results on the court. You can see how much it helped us because we've been able to outlast other teams, both mentally and physically. A lot of that is because of coach Tran.
SLM: As previously mentioned, you play both basketball and soccer. How much have you enjoyed being a multi-sport athlete?
SP: I loved it. I've always been busy my whole life and I love it because playing sports took my mind off of everything else. I loved getting to play two sports. And it kind of switched things up to where I wasn’t doing the same thing over and over every day. I got to switch it up between basketball and soccer practice. It adds variety in my schedule.
SLM: How has the transition been from playing basketball to getting your soccer legs back?
SP: The transition has been a little rough, but I'm getting back on track. Having club soccer has helped with that. I've still been able to get touches on the ball. I need to get a couple of more practices and I should be back to where I was at the beginning of the season.
I've just got to connect with my teammates a little more because I've missed a lot of practices with them. But technically, I've been doing a lot of club, which has helped.
SLM: Who are some people that have helped you to become the athlete that you are today?
SP: I had a club coach named coach Adam, and he has really helped me with my confidence. He believed in me when nobody else did. Also, my basketball coach, coach (Ryan) Murphy, and coach (Craig) Able, have been super understanding when I have had conflicts with practices and with games. They've been able to work out a schedule with me to where I can maximize my time.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional athlete?
SP: Alex Morgan. She's a great leader on and off the field. We play similar positions. She's a forward and I'm a forward. And just her tenacity and aggressiveness, I love watching her play.
I like her voice off the field with social media because she's always trying to spread positive messages. I think she's a great leader for the female soccer world because there is that whole thing about a pay gap between the men's and women's teams. I like her activism to that.
