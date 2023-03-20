Saiya Patel Coppell

After helping lead the Coppell girls basketball team to the state tournament for the first time in program history, senior forward Saiya Patel looks to help guide the Cowgirls soccer team to a long playoff run.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Coppell senior Saiya Patel isn't one of the tallest players.

Listed at 5-foot-2, Patel is usually one of the shortest players in a high school game. But what she lacks in height, she more than makes up for with intelligent decision-making, quickness and a competitive fire that has allowed her to play three years of varsity basketball and four years of varsity soccer.

