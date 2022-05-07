Election File Photo
LAMAR CARTER

Early election results provided by Dallas County as of 7 p.m. Saturday indicate leads for Anthony Hill in Coppell ISD’s Place 3 Board of Trustees election.

Hill has a total of 2,063 (67%) votes, Carol Lacey McGuire has 1,016 (33%) votes.

Stay tuned to the Coppell Gazette for final voting tallies. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments