Coppell ISD's Director of ESL and Bilingual Programs, Patricia Dawson, recently shared insights on the district's language programs and their commitment to academic success for emergent bilingual learners.
With 29 years of educational experience, Dawson has had the opportunity to teach in the classroom, write curriculum, serve as an assistant principal, principal, Director of ESL/Bilingual, LOTE and Early Childhood, and other opportunities.
“In my current role of Director of ESL/Bilingual, I get the opportunity to work alongside the district Language Acquisition Specialists, ESL/Bilingual Paraprofessionals, ESL/Bilingual Instructional Coaches, and Parent/Family Engagements Liaison to ensure that students identified as Emergent Bilingual learners are receiving services, support and advocacy for overall success,” Dawson said.
Research shows high-quality language programs implemented with fidelity assist in language acquisition and academic success, she said. As a result, Coppell chooses to implement the programs with the highest success rates according to research done by the district.
For ESL, all of the district's elementary classroom educators are certified and provide services through daily instruction. The bilingual program model is two-way dual language, which honors and develops both English and Spanish, and all content is taught in both languages, leading to bilingualism, biliteracy, academic success, and socio-cultural competency. The district also has an Advanced Spanish Pathway so that former DLI students can take Honors Spanish II in 6th grade and continue building their Spanish in Spanish two through seven.
To support the families and community, Megan Butkovich, an ESL/Bilingual Instructional Coach at Coppell ISD, said that the ESL/Bilingual department advocates and provides support systems for Emergent Bilingual learners and their families.
“We planned and provided a Newcomer Parent Community Bus tour for parents of learners in Coppell ISD that are new to the country,” Butkovich said. “During the bus tour we introduced parents to influential members of the community, including the Coppell Mayor, Coppell ISD Superintendent, and members of the Coppell Police Department. We also visited and learned about the resources provided by the Cozby Library, The Core, Coppell City Hall, and Life Safety Park.”
Coppell ISD’s department facilitates and teaches English to parents and grandparents of learners in Coppell ISD on Tuesday evenings at Coppell Middle School East. The department holds information sessions about the ESL program and the DLI program to parents and families once a month during the day and in the evening. Butkovich said that their department excels in advocating and providing a support system for Emergent Bilingual learners and their families.
Stacy McGill, Parent and Family Engagement Liaison at Coppell ISD, highlighted the district’s efforts to support Latina students in the district. The district started a Latina Leadership group at CHS called Qué sigue?, which means "What comes next?" in English.
“The group is an intentional preparation for college and career goals,” McGill said. “The group has volunteered with a DLI Parent Collaborative Night and recently attended a tour and orientation at Texas Women’s University. Many members are first generation potential college attenders and we are taking steps to make sure they and their families are aware of opportunities to attend college without barriers.”
The district also prepares and competes in the Region X Spanish Spelling Bee. This begins with winners in bees held at the district's 2 Dual Immersion campuses, followed by a district winner. The winner then competes at Region X with a chance to advance beyond that. Last year's Coppell district winner went on to win the Region X Spanish Spelling Bee as well.
“Promoting this competition is another way of demonstrating our district pride in recognizing our bilingual students and their success in both languages,” McGill said.
For more information on Coppell ISD’s ESL and Bilingual programs, visit https://www.coppellisd.com/Page/17406.
