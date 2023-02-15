The Fine Arts Department at Coppell ISD offers programs to students starting in kindergarten all the way to high school with curriculum focused on rigor, relevance, and relationships.
Whether it’s art, music, band, choir, dance and cheer, or theatre, CISD’s Fine Arts Department staff works to provide educational opportunities for students’ interests.
Gerry Miller serves as the Coordinator of Fine Arts for Coppell ISD and Director of Bands at Coppell High School and said that advocating for students within the Fine Arts program and making sure teachers have the tools they need, is key to making the program successful.
“Making sure that every single student who's on stage feels that sense of value and the experience that it gives them to get up there and perform for their parents and their peers because we think that that's a skill that we want our students and Coppell to have as they go out into the real world,” Miller said.
The Fine Arts curriculum is focused on the 3 Rs _ rigor, relevance and relationships. When it comes to rigor, every student in the class needs to understand the assignment 100% before moving on. If not every student understands, the final product won’t be correct.
“I often tell students, imagine in your math class, if everybody had to make a 100 on the test before you could start the next unit, and how that would change the class,” Miller said. “Like, before we can move on as teachers, before we can put it on stage, it has to be at 100% for that level that day and so, I think that that rigor piece is really important.”
For relevance, Miller said Coppell ISD has begun to work on this idea more deeply as staff in the department. When going into higher education, only 10% of CISD students will major in the arts and the other 90% will go on to major in something else or start their career or join the military.
“We want them to carry on with that aspect and kind of what they learned in fine arts, things like ‘I always have to be early. I always have to be prepared. I show up to meetings, not to learn how to do my job, but to learn how my job fits with other people's jobs,’” Miller said. “And that synergy and that collaboration, we think that those are skills that are incredibly relevant for 21st century learners and we think that we're one of the best places to start teaching that at a very young age.”
Last, but not least, relationships. The Fine Arts Department staff works hard to build relationships and allow for students to understand the importance of relationships in their day-to-day lives, Miller said.
“The Fine Arts lens is a little different in that our teachers don't just teach a child for one year,” he said. “It's not their fifth grade teacher or their AP biology teacher, where they teach them for a year and then maybe bump into them in the hallways. Our teachers see the kids for three years in middle school, six years in elementary school, and four years in high school, so they're constantly interacting with them, they're seeing them grow. In that building of relationships, they see when they struggle and can help them. They are there to celebrate with them when they earn achievements and honors that they've worked so hard for.”
Every program that the Fine Arts Department at CISD offers is unique in its own way because of the different environment that is offered whether a student chooses to pursue band, theatre, choir, or another program.
As the Fine Arts Department continues to grow, staff is looking at incorporating an orchestra program at the middle school level in the coming years. This program would allow students to learn how to play an instrument. The department is also looking at providing special education fine arts opportunities for students who are in the special education program.
“I think a lot of us are familiar with the Partner PE model, where general education students and special education students work together to learn games and do a basic PE class,” Miller said. “We're launching a basic music class that's going to function much the same way where they'll learn together a simple music class, but in doing so, work general education and special education students side by side to create some performance opportunities and give those students an opportunity to get out in front of a crowd and showcase the great skills that they're going to build.”
For more information on Coppell ISD’s Fine Arts Department and programs that are offered, visit https://www.coppellisd.com/finearts.
