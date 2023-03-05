Educational events and family outings are scheduled in Coppell this week. Take a look at five things to do in the city during the week of March 5.
The Wild Faery Company presents: Crystalline Resonance
Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the FINAL FANTASY series with a majestic piano performance in perfect sync with impressive HD game footage projected onto a giant screen. The Wild Faery Company will be presenting Crystalline Resonance - FINAL FANTASY Piano Concert on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center. Tickets for the event are available through EventBrite.
Adult CPR-AED course
CPR AED is an instructor-led course that teaches critical skills needed to respond to and manage an emergency situation until emergency medical services arrive. Skills covered in this course include first aid, choking relief, and what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children, and infants. The course is free, but registration is required, which can be completed on Life Safety Park’s website. The course is at Life Safety Park in Coppell on Thursday, March 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Movie in the Park
Round up your sous-chefs, grab your blankets and chairs, and scurry on over to Andrew Brown East for an evening showing of “Ratatouille” on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. Before the movie begins, come learn some new skills with a cooking demonstration, and be sure to stop by the craft table to create a keepsake item. Dinner and dessert will be available to purchase from Luiege Pizza Truck and Kona Ice and you can stop by the Coppell Community Experiences tent to grab a bite to snack on.
Coppell Farmers Market
Vendors will be set up at the Coppell Farmers Market in Old Town Coppell on Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a variety of local vendors dedicated to provide Coppell with a source of flavorful, vibrant food. The Coppell Farmers Market is open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month through March.
Re-emergence of UFOs program
UFOs are once again making headlines with the U.S. Government formally investigating recent sightings. Discover why a once ridiculed topic is now being taken seriously. In this lecture put on by the Cozby Library and Community Commons on March 11 at 2 p.m., attendees will explore the most compelling UFO cases, identify where the social stigma came from, and see what revelations may emerge in the upcoming years via new government reports, scientific studies, and even a United Nations UFO conference. Neil Pinto is an independent researcher on the UFO/UAP topic with a master's degree in systems engineering (University of Denver) and a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering (UT Austin). He is a Program Manager at Lockheed Martin with over 15 years' experience.
