Ella Spiller was a freshman when the Coppell girls basketball team went 13-13 two years ago. She split playing time coming off the bench as well as in a starting role.
But fast-forward to this season, and Spiller is a big reason why the Cowgirls competed in the state tournament for the first time.
Throughout the postseason, Spiller has made timely shot after timely shot for Coppell. Perhaps her biggest moment of these playoffs came in the Cowgirls’ 43-39 victory against South Grand Prairie in the Region I-6A quarterfinals. The Coppell junior buried a corner 3-pointer off a one-handed pass from senior Jules LaMendola to put the Cowgirls ahead for good.
After the game, LaMendola lifted Spiller in the air during the postgame celebration. But Spiller wasn’t done just yet. She continued her clutch play in the regional semifinals, scoring 12 points to lift Coppell to a 51-41 victory against red-hot Southlake Carroll.
Coppell’s win over Carroll marked the first time that the Cowgirls advanced to the regional final. The following day, Spiller scored seven points as Coppell held off a late surge by Little Elm in a 51-47 victory, securing the first state tournament berth in program history for the Cowgirls.
Coppell head coach Ryan Murphy calls it “Ella doing Ella things.”
Spiller has been doing big things for the Cowgirls all season. She came into the state tournament second on the team in scoring at 8.6 points per game to accompany 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Spiller chats about what it means for the Cowgirls to advance to the state tournament in girls basketball for the first time, her clutch shooting and her family’s positive influence on her athletic career.
SLM: Congrats on helping to lead Coppell to its first appearance in the state tournament. How excited are you for the opportunity to compete for a state title in the Alamodome?
ES: I'm very excited. I've wanted to go since last season. This year, it feels like it is setting in. I'm excited to have one more weekend with these girls and these seniors. I'm excited to play San Antonio Clark and whoever we play in the finals.
SLM: You’ve stepped up your offensive game this postseason. One of the most memorable moments for you came in the third-round game against South Grand Prairie, a contest that you made a 3-pointer to give Coppell the lead for good. Take me through that moment.
ES: At the end of practices, I work on all of these half-court shots, trick shots. Whenever there is a break, I'll chuck up a random shot to see if it would go in. It really started during COVID. Me and my brother would spend hours outside just randomly shoot from our diving board to our pool and opposite end into the basket. Practice makes perfect in the games.
SLM: In what ways have you improved this season?
ES: In basketball, I definitely got more aggressive with my dribbling. A few years ago, I would be sped up with my dribbling. My freshman year, coach Murphy would joke that I would get a steal, then turn it over and then get it back. I would be a hot potato. My sophomore year, I got better. This year, I have gotten more confident with my drives to the basket and my shooting. I've also gotten more vocal in practices and in games. There has definitely been growth, and I can see it.
SLM: What has Coppell assistant coach Willis Tran meant to you in regards to your physical gains in the weight room?
ES: Before I came here, I didn't really know what weight-lifting was. I didn't want to hurt myself. My sophomore year, I started working with coach Tran and saw big growth. I was really excited to see how big my muscles were becoming. I'm a competitor and our competitiveness in the weight room has been crucial to our achievements this year.
SLM: How much has your family meant to you in regards to your athletic achievements?
ES: My competitiveness comes from my entire family. My mom would say that she is not very competitive, but she is very competitive, but she is extremely competitive. After our playoff win against South Grand Prairie, we actually played an indoor school game in our house with a tennis ball. My grandma also played and she was body-checking me into the walls.
We are competitive in everything. My dad played professional soccer. My mother likes to tell you that she played on the national team. In fact, she was a cheerleader. My little brother plays soccer, football and basketball. My older brother used to play all of the sports. I'm the only girl in the family, and I'm very much a tomboy. I don't let them beat me without a fight.
SLM: How old were you when you first started playing sports?
ES: I started basketball when I was in pre-school. I played with kindergarten and I played with boys up until my sixth-grade year. I just started playing club the summer of my sophomore season. For soccer, I started playing when I was 3 or 4 and my dad was the coach of my basketball and soccer teams.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.