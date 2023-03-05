Ella Spiller

Coppell junior Ella Spiller is lifted in the air by senior Jules LaMendola after the Cowgirls beat South Grand Prairie, 43-39, in a Region I-6A quarterfinal game.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Ella Spiller was a freshman when the Coppell girls basketball team went 13-13 two years ago. She split playing time coming off the bench as well as in a starting role.

But fast-forward to this season, and Spiller is a big reason why the Cowgirls competed in the state tournament for the first time.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

