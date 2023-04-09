Just a sophomore, Matthew Maldima has already earned his place in Coppell lore.
When Maldima ran at the area meet last year, his mindset was to, one, run a personal best, and two, attempt to qualify for the regional meet. Although he came up just short in his quest for a berth in the third round of the UIL track and field postseason, Maldima departed McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium with his head held high.
The reason for Maldima’s positive reaction was that he broke the school record in the 100-meter dash, running a time of 10.4 seconds.
“I wasn’t expecting the record,” he said. “It kind of caught me off guard. But the coach came up and told me after the meet that I had broken the record. It was a nice feeling.”
Maldima was born to run fast.
Growing up, people told him that he was one of the fastest players on the soccer field. He played in tournaments in the Austin area with his select team, but realizing how quick he could run up the field, he gave track and field a try for the first time while in the seventh grade.
It didn’t take long for Maldima to experience success in his new sport. Maldima served as a leg on the boys 4x100 relay for Cedar Valley Middle School (Round Rock) that set the new school record in that event.
Maldima hasn’t slowed down.
Although he was a little intimidated when he first ran in high school, he realized his potential. After moving from Round Rock to Coppell prior to his freshman season, the coaching staff at Coppell quickly made him feel at ease while running with athletes that were two or three years older than him.
Maldima’s coming-out party came at the area meet when he set the school record in the 100.
Maldima has continued to shatter his own record. He made a return trip back to the Austin area in late March for the Texas Relays. Maldima reduced his time in the 100 to 10.36 and also was part of the boys 4x100 that broke the school record with a time of 41.42.
Maldima ran with Juliano Syre in the 4x100 last season, while Ayrion Sneed and Zach Cody were added to that lineup this year, and the Cowboys have worked through a few mishaps on handoffs to establish the best time in program history.
Of course, Maldima would like nothing better than return to Austin for the state track and field championships.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Maldima chats about breaking Coppell’s school record in the 100 and 4x100 relay, the chemistry that he has with the other three runners on the relay and reveals what he likes to do outside of track and field.
SLM: Describe the feeling of breaking the school records in the 100 and 4x100 at the Texas Relays.
MM: Texas Relays is an experience that everyone should have at least once in their life because it is a great atmosphere there. You get a lot of exposure from coaches as well. It’s nice seeing all of the pros and college athletes there and being able to warm up next to them.
As far as breaking the record in the 4x100, it was a really great feeling for me and my team because all season, we’ve been trying to hit that point. We’ve had some mishaps at some of our meets where we’ve dropped the baton and stuff like that when we were on a good pace to beat that record. I feel like breaking this record was something great for me and my team.
I broke the school record in the 100 at the area meet last year. I ran 10.4. I got fifth, surprisingly. I wasn’t expecting the record. But the coaches came over after the event and told me that I broke it. It kind of caught me off guard. Then obviously breaking that record at the Texas Relays this year was great. I wasn’t able to walk home with a medal, but still seeing that 10.36 on the board was something that I enjoyed seeing.
SLM: How is the chemistry between you, Juliano, Ayrion and Zach on the 4x100?
MM: It’s been great. Sometimes we have our problems during a race, but we just find a solution to our problems and perform our best at the meets. It’s a good group of guys to run with this year.
SLM: What were your expectations coming into this season?
MM: My expectation coming into this season in the 100 was to stay under the 11-second mark. I feel like there is no reason why I should be above that, and if I am, I need to work on it. I just came into this season with the mindset that I’m going to come out here and do good things at every single meet. I want to run good times to make sure that I get recruited in the future.
SLM: How much has Coppell’s coaching staff aided you in your development as a track and field athlete?
MM: It’s been really great. I felt like if I would have been in school in Austin, I wouldn’t have been doing the things that I’m doing here. We have such a great coaching staff here with coach (Eric) Hill and all of the other coaches that Coppell has. I definitely feel like it’s been a blessing to come up here and do great things.
SLM: What motivation did making the area meet as a freshman give you heading into this season?
MM: It definitely made me realize that there are guys out here that are faster than me and I can definitely do a lot more work to overtake those guys. Coming into this year, I told myself that I’m going to work hard and try to get to state. If I do, that’s great. If I don’t, I still have a couple of years to prove myself.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not running?
MM: Usually, I’m playing video games and hanging out with my family.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.