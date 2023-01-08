The holiday season has come to an end and the city of Coppell has several events lined up to keep residents occupied during the week of Jan. 8. Check out the top five events going on in the Coppell community this week.
Coppell Farmers Market
The Coppell Farmers Market has returned for its winter season after a brief pause due to the holidays. Vendors will be set up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Old Town Coppell. The Coppell Farmers Market will only be open the second and fourth Saturdays of the month through March. Weekly markets will return in April.
Happy Healthy Houseplants
Join the Coppell Senior and Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a class presented by Grow It Land Designs. Jan. 10 is National Houseplant Appreciation Day and the city is encouraging the Coppell community to celebrate by learning about everything needed to pot and care for plants so they live long, healthy, and prosperous lives. The class is free and space is limited so registration is required for each participant. This program is for anyone 12 and up. Registration can be done on the Coppell Parks and Recreation website.
Coppell Writer’s Group
If you’re seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice, visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Monday, Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the Coppell Writer’s Group. All you need to bring is your notebook and pen to join the group’s discussions on all things writing. The group will share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
Guided Bird Walk
Join a library staff member for a guided walk to observe the winter bird species that can be found in the vicinity of the library on Jan. 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The walk will begin from the front awning of the Cozby Library at 9:30 a.m. Participants should be prepared to walk some distance from the library — approximately one mile. Remember to dress for the weather. You may bring binoculars and a bird guide if you have them. Many species we will be looking for can be easily observed without binoculars. There will be no access to the library building and no library services will be offered during this program. While this program is designed primarily for adults, children 13 and up may attend with an adult. Please do not bring pets or anyone not registered for the program. This program may be canceled at any time due to weather.
Teen Ice Cream Social
Come celebrate the new year by making new friends, eating ice cream, warming up with hot cocoa, and having fun at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. This event is for current sixth through eighth graders and is on Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is a come and go event with all food and supplies available on a first come, first served basis.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
