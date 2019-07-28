The fourth annual “Fighting Autoimmunity 5K,” sponsored by Compete Every Day, will be held on Sept. 1, 2018 at Andy Brown East Park. Over the past three years, Co-Chairs Erika Slater and Lindy Kinnan, both Coppell residents with children diagnosed with Autoimmune diseases, have organized a fun run/5K with over 400 participants and volunteers yearly. The establishment of their 501c3, Competing for Recovery, has been able to donate approximately $30,000 over the past three years to two charities: The CONQUER organization at UT Southwestern, that devotes time and funding to research of Autoimmune Disease, and CAP, the Children’s Alopecia Project, that supports families living with Alopecia. This year, the Presenting Sponsor will once again be the Coppell Youth Cheer Association, with Coppell’s own Wingstop returning as a Diamond sponsor and Protect Security as a Platinum sponsor. There are several local GOLD and COURSE sponsors who contribute to the overall success of the mission.
The City of Coppell will once again recognize Sept. 1st as Autoimmune Disease Awareness Day, with a presentation of a proclamation at their August City Council meeting. The event will also feature a Battle of the Box competition, with participation from the local Crossfit gyms, Orange Theory, Camp Gladiator, and Get You in Shape. A “Fastest School” trophy will be awarded to the Coppell ISD school with the most participation. The “Fighting Autoimmunity 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run” welcomes all ages and abilities, for a healthy start to the Labor Day Weekend.
