Fresh off earning a sweep of the team titles at the District 6-6A and Region II-6A swim meets, Flower Mound carried that momentum into last weekend’s Class 6A state swimming and diving championships from the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Although the Jaguars didn’t finish on top of the team standings, Flower Mound advanced to the championship final in three events and had several others make it to the second day of the two-day event.
Flower Mound produced one state medalist in senior and Texas A&M pledge Halina Panczyszyn. She concluded a decorated high school career at state by earning second place in the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 55.53 seconds.
Panczyszyn also competed in two relays that finished in 11th place. She teamed with freshman Clair Uliasz, and seniors Naomi Shah and Manasvi Pindi in the 200 medley relay, an event that the Lady Jaguars finished in 1:47.26, and in the 400 medley relay, Panczyszyn, sophomore Laney Wiland, junior Tatyana Panchishna and freshman Clair Uliasz clocked a time of 3:31.59.
“We went into this year thinking that she could win the event because she was third last year,” said Tony Arbogast, Flower Mound head coach. “She moved up from third place to second in one year. She’s been great all four years. The amount of work that she puts in, her leadership will be tough to replace.”
Flower Mound sophomore Luke Garrett capped off a breakout season by finishing in eighth place in the 100 free in 46.13. He also placed 14
th
in the 200 free and helped to lead the 200 medley relay to a 15
th
-place finish in 1:35.85.
“Amazing for him,” Arbogast said. “Last year, he was able to be one of the call-ups in the 200 freestyle. He didn’t make it back to the finals. But this year, not having to be a call-up, making it be one of the top two in the region and making it in both of his individual events and placing in the top eight was a big step that we wanted to see him take from his freshman to sophomore year.”
The state meet didn’t get off to the start that Coppell junior Katelyn Jost had wanted. She didn’t make it out of the preliminaries in the 200 freestyle. But she more than made up for that in a big way Saturday. Jost overcame that disappointment to finish in fourth place in the 500 freestyle in 4:56.73.
“She came to myself and my assistant, Lindsay Schultz, pretty upset after not making it out of the 200 free prelims and not doing as well as she had hoped despite putting all of the work that she had put in,” said Jonathan Drori, Coppell head coach. “I can’t say that I blame her because we had a big ice storm in Dallas and in interrupted everyone’s preparations for state.
“But for the 500, Katy and I had a short conversation about attitude and body language behind the blocks because I noticed that she was very stiff and nervous behind her 200. I took a picture and later showed it to her. When she crushed it at regionals, she had very open body language and she was smiling, loose, feeling on top of the work. I told her if she could recreate that for the 500, she would see a drastically different result, and she did.”
Coppell junior Sean Li also swam on both days. He placed in 12th in the 100 breast in 56.89, in addition to competing in the 200 free relay prelims with seniors Jonathan Ting and Nathan Kim (19th, 1:28.39). Freshman Gabriel Campos (200 IM, 22nd, 1:56.44) and sophomore Annie Chang (50 free, 18th, 24.05) were also in the pool for the Cowboys.
Flower Mound senior Putu Jaya swam to 15th in the 50 free in 21.15 and 16th in the 100 freestyle in 46.87, while senior Noah Park earned 16th in the 100 breast in 58.48. Sophomore Aubrey Jaya took 15th in the 500 free in 4:34.7. On the girls’ side, Shah swam to 14th in the girls 100 breast in 1:04.47.
“I was proud of how they performed,” Arbogast said. “It shows the depth that we have in our program.”
Marcus had multiple swimmers compete in the consolation final. Junior Brooke Shumway was 16th in the 200 IM in 2:08.8 and teamed with seniors Erin McGrath and Megan Marlin and junior Addison Kramer in the 200 freestyle relay, which took 14th in 1:38.64.
Keller won the boys’ team title with 260 points, while The Woodlands captured first place in the girls’ division with 300 points.
