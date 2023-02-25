Halina Panczyszyn Flower Mound

Flower Mound senior Halina Panczyszyn, pictured in previous action, finished in second place in the 100-yard backstroke at the Class 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 18.

Fresh off earning a sweep of the team titles at the District 6-6A and Region II-6A swim meets, Flower Mound carried that momentum into last weekend’s Class 6A state swimming and diving championships from the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Although the Jaguars didn’t finish on top of the team standings, Flower Mound advanced to the championship final in three events and had several others make it to the second day of the two-day event.

