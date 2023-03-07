Coppell Reagan Roberson

Coppell sophomore Reagan Roberson (14) is congratulated by her teammates after she scored her second goal in Monday’s 3-0 victory for the Cowgirls against Flower Mound from Buddy Echols Field.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

COPPELL – With the Coppell girls soccer team well on their way to defeating Flower Mound on Monday night, perhaps the only thing that remained to be determined was if sophomore forward Reagan Roberson was going to polish off a hat trick.

Already with two goals on the evening, Roberson dribbled on the left side of the field and struck the ball. Roberson aimed for inside the top of the net but the ball hit the crossbar and sailed away from the net. Nonetheless, her two goals were more than enough as Coppell earned a 3-0 victory against Flower Mound from Buddy Echols Field.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments