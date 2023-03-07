COPPELL – With the Coppell girls soccer team well on their way to defeating Flower Mound on Monday night, perhaps the only thing that remained to be determined was if sophomore forward Reagan Roberson was going to polish off a hat trick.
Already with two goals on the evening, Roberson dribbled on the left side of the field and struck the ball. Roberson aimed for inside the top of the net but the ball hit the crossbar and sailed away from the net. Nonetheless, her two goals were more than enough as Coppell earned a 3-0 victory against Flower Mound from Buddy Echols Field.
With the win, Coppell (13-7-2 overall, 7-5-1 district) clinched a playoff berth.
The playoff field from District 6-6A is set. Flower Mound (12-4-1, 7-4-1), despite the loss, had already clinched a postseason berth last week by virtue of a 6-0 win over Plano. Marcus (11-1-1 district) and Hebron (11-2) are also bound for the postseason, but the district title has yet to be decided. The Lady Marauders lead the Lady Hawks by one point for first place with one match remaining for each team.
Monday’s win was a big one for Coppell. The Cowgirls have played well against some of the top teams in the state, yet they were 0-5 versus Flower Mound, Marcus and Hebron prior to Monday. One dominant performance was all it took for Coppell to put an end to that winless streak.
“This is the moment that we’ve been building towards,” said Craig Able, Coppell head coach. “We’ve had some tough losses against some really, really good teams and we had beaten some high-quality teams this year. But I think against some teams that are really the top ones in the state, we’ve always been one step behind, six inches behind. They call it a game of inches, but I just kept telling them that it’s going to come and to keep working hard. Tonight, they executed to a ‘T.’”
Coppell’s offense was humming all night. The Cowgirls generated multiple rushes up the field to create scoring chances and used great passing to set up all three goals.
Junior midfielder Sadie Ozymy leads Coppell in scoring with 18 goals, but she showed Monday that she is also great at setting up her teammates for scoring chances. With less than 17 minutes remaining in the first half, Ozymy passed across the field to Roberson, who shot the ball in the top right corner of the net to give Coppell a 1-0 lead.
Flower Mound nearly leveled the score less than three minutes later. Senior Berkeley Morey hit a perfect service pass to the right foot of sophomore Jalen Chaney. Chaney struck the ball hard, but there to make a diving save was Coppell sophomore goalkeeper Veronika Orzolek.
“That’s part of the game,” said Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound head coach. “Usually, she makes it but it just didn’t happen today. It was one of those days. I felt like we created quite a few chances but we couldn’t finish one and got out-played.”
Flower Mound had more than a few scoring chances but Orzolek was simply on top of her game. The Coppell sophomore made several diving saves, and in the second half, came out of the net to make an aggressive stop against a Lady Jaguar forward to keep the Cowgirls’ shutout intact. She finished with 11 saves.
“She was unreal tonight,” Able said. “She’s had a couple of games where she had stood on her head and been unreal, and tonight was one of them. We couldn’t have asked her to come up any bigger than she did tonight.”
Already leading 1-0 at halftime, Coppell continued to play a relentless style of soccer during the second half.
Freshman forward Neerali Kapadia brings a speed element to the Cowgirls. She took advantage of her quickness to set up Coppell’s second goal. Kapadia faked out a couple of Flower Mound defenders with her dribbling then passed to Roberson. Roberson kicked a low shot off a rebound into the back of the net for a 2-0 Cowgirls lead.
“The first one, Sadie gave me a great assist,” Roberson said. “It was a great through ball. The second goal was a shot and a rebound. I just finished it.”
Kapadia provided the finishing touches on what was Coppell’s most complete performance of the season. The Cowgirl freshman received a pass on the right side of the field then kicked the ball just out of the reach of the Lady Jaguar goalkeeper for a 3-0 lead with 19:49 remaining in the ballgame.
Coppell also welcomed senior Saiya Patel and junior Ella Spiller back to the lineup -- just three days after they helped to lead the Cowgirls basketball team to the state tournament for the first time.
“It’s so good to get them back and get some game time,” Able said. “We’ll use the rest of the week and next week to get them ready for the playoffs.”
