The first month of the season still has 11 days left on the calendar. But for girls soccer teams in District 6-6A, the more meaningful part of their schedules got underway Tuesday with the start of district play.
Flower Mound continued its undefeated start to the 2023 season with a 7-0 rout of Lewisville.
The Lady Jaguars (4-0) had five different goal scorers on the night, led by two goals each from Ally Pinto and Jalen Chaney. Aubrey Lyda, Lucy Stenning and Haley Peek also found the back of the net.
Flower Mound led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Pinto and Chaney before scoring five more times in the second half.
Coppell (6-1-1), meanwhile, had its hands full but came out on top in its 6-6A opener.
Freshman Neerali Kapadia scored her fourth goal of the season with an assist by sophomore Claire Pafford in a 1-0 victory over Plano West.
The Cowgirls returned to the pitch Thursday and cruised to a 5-0 victory over Boerne-Champion in the first game of the Governor's Cup in Georgetown.
Junior Sadie Ozymy scored her team-leading eighth goal. Kapadia netted her fifth goal. Pafford, and seniors Lillian Egger, Mia Brasseaux and Saiya Patel also found the back of the net.
Plano, meanwhile, squeaked out a 2-1 triumph against crosstown rival Plano East, also on Tuesday.
