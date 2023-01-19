Ally Pinto

Flower Mound junior Ally Pinto, pictured in previous action, scored two goals in Tuesday's 7-0 win for the Lady Jaguars against Lewisville.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The first month of the season still has 11 days left on the calendar. But for girls soccer teams in District 6-6A, the more meaningful part of their schedules got underway Tuesday with the start of district play.

Flower Mound continued its undefeated start to the 2023 season with a 7-0 rout of Lewisville.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

