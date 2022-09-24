After a District 6-6A-wide bye week, Coppell didn’t lose any momentum Friday night.
Senior running back Blake Robbins scored four touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries in his season debut, lifting the Cowboys to a 46-35 shootout win over Plano West at Buddy Echols Field in the 6-6A opener for both teams.
Robbins’ longest run was 75 yards, which gave Coppell (4-0 overall, 1-0 district) a 7-0 lead just six seconds into the game.
West (1-3, 0-1) controlled play for the remainder of the opening quarter. Senior quarterback Vance Feuerbacher completed a 23-yard pass to Lucas Samsula to tie the proceedings before Demetrius Willis rushed in from 4 yards out later to give the Wolves a 14-7 lead.
Feuerbacher not only got the job done through the air but also with his feet. Feuerbacher, as well as Suwi Musanda, spearheaded a spirited West rushing attack that churned out 388 rushing yards. Musanda went for 136 yards on 12 carries, while Feuerbacher tallied a game-high 205 yards on 22 carries with three total touchdowns.
But a 15-0 second-quarter run by Coppell helped to flip the momentum for the 4-0 Cowboys. Robbins rushed for a 2-yard burst and senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw ran in for the 2-point conversion to give Coppell a 15-14 lead.
With 31 seconds left in the first half, Fishpaw threw a 27-yard strike to junior Baron Tipton to increase the Cowboy advantage to 22-14.
Fishpaw completed 8-of-15 passes for 154 yards. Tipton hauled in three receptions for 74 yards. Senior Zack Darkoch provided versatility at running back. He carried six times for 95 yards with a touchdown and also had two catches for 40 yards.
Coppell won the game despite being out-gained 490-369 in total yardage.
The Cowboys will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive next Friday at Lewisville. West hosts crosstown rival Plano at Clark Stadium. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
The Colony has respectable outing in loss to Denton Ryan
There have been many weeks when Denton Ryan will have a blowout win.
But on Friday night, The Colony showed that it is a confident group, too. Despite giving up 21 points in the first quarter in an eventual 24-10 setback at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium, the Cougars gave up just three points to the Raiders over the game’s final three quarters.
Quarterback Khalon Davis set the tone for Ryan in the first quarter, throwing for touchdown passes for 62 and 33 yards. Kalib Hicks added a 75-yard run later on for a 21-3 Raiders lead.
Hicks’ touchdown run came just 12 seconds after The Colony placer kicker Edwin Lopez booted a 36-yard field goal to get the Cougars on the board.
The Cougars’ lone touchdown came on a 1-yard run by quarterback Carson Cox with 3:30 left in the third quarter. A 50-yard pass from Cox to Alex Elam set up the score.
Cox threw for 214 yards on 21-of-37 passing for 214 yards. Elam led all receivers with 124 yards on 10 receptions.
The Colony will look to break into the win column for the second time this season next Friday at Aledo. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from Bearcat Stadium.
Guyer’s fast start proves too much for Little Elm
Despite a spirited effort in the second half by the Lobos, a 42-point first half for Denton Guyer proved too much for Little Elm to overcome in a 49-21 home loss on Friday.
After the Wildcats scored the game’s first 21 points on touchdown runs of 8 and 21 yards and a 28-yard pass – all by senior quarterback Jackson Arnold – Little Elm (1-4 overall, 0-2 District 5-6A) junior quarterback Kellen Tasby connected with senior Tay’lon Jackson on a 25-yard pass.
Jackson’s touchdown reception cut Guyer’s lead to 21-7. However, the Wildcats found the end zone three more times before the end of the first half to increase their advantage to 42-7.
Arnold completed 7-of-12 passes for 130 yards and also rushed for touchdowns on each of his two carries to finish the game with four touchdowns. Trey Joyner rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries.
Little Elm finished the game strong. The Lobos got a 1-yard touchdown run from Tasby and a 35-yard burst by George Rogers with 1:03 left in the contest.
Tasby threw for 159 yards on 12-of-23 passing. Tay’lon Jackson caught six balls for 101 yards.
Little Elm will play at Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium in each of the next two contests. The Lobos will take on Prosper next Friday, followed by Rock Hill on Oct. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.