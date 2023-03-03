Former coach, now principal at Coppell High School beams with pride as Cowgirls prepare for first state basketball appearance

Coppell High School principal Laura Springer (pictured center), who coached for 15 of her 20 years wearing the whistle, watches with pride as members of the Cowgirls basketball team cut down the nets after winning the Class 6A Region 1 title and punching their ticket to the state tournament. The Cowgirls will play in the Class 6A state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4. If they win, they will play for the state title on Saturday. Both games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Coppell crowd goes crazy, as do the players, after clinching the Class 6A Region 1 title with a victory over Little Elm, punching the Cowgirls ticket to the state basketball tournament this weekend, March 4-5, in San Antonio.
Coppell High School Principal Laura Springer has been working for Coppell ISD for many years, serving many different roles in teaching, coaching, and leadership.
Springer used to be the head coach for the Coppell Cowgirls, who just landed their first-ever ticket to the UIL Girls State Basketball Championships in San Antonio with a 51-47 victory over Little Elm last weekend in the Class 6A Region 1 Final. The Cowgirls will play in the Class 6A state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday. If they win, they will play for a state title on Saturday.
“You know, I coached basketball here for 15 of my 20 years of coaching and just to watch our kids step up and carry on this program that we work so hard to build and to be viable makes me so proud,” Springer said. “When they won the other night, I just wanted to lay on the floor and cry, I was just so proud and just so thankful for the work these kids have put in.”
Before becoming a coach for the Coppell Cowgirls, Springer landed her first coaching job in San Angelo, Texas after college. While coaching at San Angelo, former Grapevine Principal Skip Casey encouraged her to coach at Coppell High School where a head girls basketball coach position was waiting for her.
Becoming principal at CHS wasn’t always the plan, but after being a coach and teacher for so long, Springer said she decided to go into administration and became an assistant principal in Coppell. Later on, she had the opportunity to become dean of students and a middle school principal at another Coppell school.
“This job came open and Dr. Hunt talked with me and I thought, ‘Okay, this is the place I started in 1985 and I've been here since that long,’” Springer said. “It's my 38th year here this year, but at that time, it was my 34th year and I thought, ‘I'm gonna go out as the principal of Coppell High School because I love this place and love what it's all about.”
When it comes to Springer’s philosophy for her students, she follows what she called a “fish philosophy.” This fish philosophy takes after the Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle, which has four tenants, which Coppell High School follows as well.
The four tenants are to be there for each other, make someone’s day, choose your attitude, and play.
“The fourth is my favorite,” Springer said. “I think you should laugh with kids every day, I think you should enjoy them. I want us to come to this building and be a place where we care about each other, but we also have fun together, such as watching our kids go to win basketball games.”
As Springer looks to the future of Coppell High School, she said she hopes to continue to excel across the board, athletically, through fine arts, and in academics.
“My goal is for us to keep those at the forefront to let kids know that if they come to this building, we want there to be a balance,” Springer said. “We don't want them just to be one thing. We want them to know that, yes, I want you to get the best education you possibly can, but I also want you to be a well-rounded young person, so when you walk out of here, you can pursue life and you understand how to make friends, you understand how to take care of and make whatever community you go live in next, that you support that community and make it a better place that we can be citizens that we'll be proud of. Those are my goals — is to send them out of here, doing and pursuing whatever their passion is, whatever their future they want to have, that they go for it and with that pursuit, it's going to make sure that we go make the world a better place.”
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.