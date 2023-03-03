 Skip to main content
‘So proud’

Former coach, now principal at Coppell High School beams with pride as Cowgirls prepare for first state basketball appearance

As principal, watching her students achieve success in all facets is what fuels Springer

Laura Springer at Cowgirls regional title game

Coppell High School principal Laura Springer (pictured center), who coached for 15 of her 20 years wearing the whistle, watches with pride as members of the Cowgirls basketball team cut down the nets after winning the Class 6A Region 1 title and punching their ticket to the state tournament. The Cowgirls will play in the Class 6A state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4. If they win, they will play for the state title on Saturday. Both games will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Coppell High School Principal Laura Springer has been working for Coppell ISD for many years, serving many different roles in teaching, coaching, and leadership.

Springer used to be the head coach for the Coppell Cowgirls, who just landed their first-ever ticket to the UIL Girls State Basketball Championships in San Antonio with a 51-47 victory over Little Elm last weekend in the Class 6A Region 1 Final. The Cowgirls will play in the Class 6A state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday. If they win, they will play for a state title on Saturday.

Laura Springer 1.jpeg

Laura Springer, middle, at a recent Coppell High School event. 

The Coppell crowd goes crazy, as do the players, after clinching the Class 6A Region 1 title with a victory over Little Elm, punching the Cowgirls ticket to the state basketball tournament this weekend, March 4-5, in San Antonio.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

