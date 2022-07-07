Brad Simpkins.png
Brad Simpkins

Brad Simpkins, a former Coppell firefighter, was processed on July 6 in the Denton County Jail for possession of child pornography, according to Denton County Jail records.

Simpkins had been arrested Aug. 6, 2021 by the Hickory Creek Police Department for recording family members in his home without their consent.

Simpkins was a captain in the Emergency Management Division of the Coppell Fire Department and had been with the city for 13 years.

 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

