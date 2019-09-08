Alex Hargis has an extensive career in producing and venue managing. He’s worked with nonprofits, city governments and corporations on developing engaging content intended to bring people together. Now serving as managing director of the Coppell Arts Center, Hargis is continuing his journey in creating change through arts and entertainment. Before taking on the role Hargis served as the executive director for the Historic Downtown Plano Association as well as help opened the AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Tell us a little bit about yourself
As a native Texan, I believe chili should never have beans it, and my last meal on this earth would be a heaping plate of meat candy (BBQ) from Lockhart, followed by one last float down the Guadalupe River at sunset. I’m an incredibly blessed guy with my overly patient wife, Jenny, and our three children Grace, Evie and Luke. We love to cook, hike, check out festivals and work in the garden where I believe you can learn every life lesson.
What got you into this career field?
Like with most things in life, I stumbled into it. I needed a job in college and a professor of mine said one of his past students was running a theater in Plano and that they were looking for production technicians. He said they were desperate so I had a shot. From that first job, I began a career that has ebbed and flowed to include lighting design, front of house management, marketing, festival producing, downtown revitalization and venue management.
What do you enjoy about your job?
Creating the experience. Being the facilitator of a shared experience between people is a phenomenal feeling.
What challenges do you face on the job?
Prioritizing all the good ideas and executing the handful of exceptional ones.
In your opinion, what makes the Coppell Arts Center different from other surrounding centers?
We provide entertainment the way you like it. Nearby. Affordable. Diverse. Incredible.
What feature/program of the arts center are you most looking forward to?
Our annual signature series that will be programmed based on prevailing current events. Our inaugural year will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with a variety of performances and exhibitions that put female artists in the spotlight to be recognized for their contribution to arts and humanity.
What's do you like to do in your free time?
Make biscuits with the kids.
What's a fun fact that many people don't know about you?
I get really freaked out driving on back country roads at night.
What's your favorite movie?
There’s way too many to decide. But, I’ve always been partial to “Meet Joe Black.”
Where do you hope to see yourself in the next five years?
Successfully raising two teenage girls and running one busy arts center.
