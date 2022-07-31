Miller.jpg

From playing in his high school jazz band to playing rhythm guitar for Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt's, “Don’t Know Much, but I Know I Love You,” Gerry Miller, Coppell ISD's Fine Arts Coordinator has had a vibrant history in the pursuit of art. 

Miller assumed his role on Oct. 1, 2020 where he continued the effort in helping students flourish in Coppell ISD's art programs. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

