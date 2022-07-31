From playing in his high school jazz band to playing rhythm guitar for Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt's, “Don’t Know Much, but I Know I Love You,” Gerry Miller, Coppell ISD's Fine Arts Coordinator has had a vibrant history in the pursuit of art.
Miller assumed his role on Oct. 1, 2020 where he continued the effort in helping students flourish in Coppell ISD's art programs.
How did you get involved in Fine Arts?
I grew up in New Orleans - a town with a deep history in music and the arts. I started playing classical and jazz guitar when I was six years old and began clarinet in the fifth grade. In high school, I played clarinet and saxophone in the high school concert band and played guitar in the jazz band. When it came time to start my undergraduate degree, I attended Loyola University in New Orleans for music education.
How long have you been a part of Coppell ISD?
I came to Coppell ISD in May of 2016 serving as the Director of Bands. I was honored to follow my friend and mentor Scott Mason in this role. Mason was a great advisor to me for many years prior to my coming to CISD. In the Fall of 2020, I was named Coordinator of Fine Arts and served as both the Band Director and Fine Arts Coordinator throughout the 2020-2021 school year. In 2021, I moved into the full-time Fine Arts role.
What brought you to join Coppell ISD?
Throughout my career, I was blessed to work with individuals who worked in Coppell ISD during their careers and always spoke highly of the great experiences they had. Mike Farish, who worked as an administrator at Coppell High School, first hired me to open Wakeland High School in Frisco ISD in 2006. As well, another of my longtime mentors was the incredible Jim Carlisle, who was a counselor at Coppell High School for many years. When the opportunity to come to Coppell following Mr. Mason's retirement came open, I reached out to both, and they were incredibly supportive and encouraging.
What would you like to see grow in Coppell ISD’s fine arts department?
I am so incredibly proud of the work our fine arts teachers are doing each and every day. The three pillars of fine arts instruction in Coppell ISD are rigor, relevance, and relationships, and we aim to continuously challenge and support our students in all three strands. The level of student-artists we raise in Coppell is incredibly strong, and the rigorous courses offered continue to challenge them to push boundaries and excel at the highest levels.
What is your favorite aspect of Coppell ISD’s fine arts?
We have some of the best teachers - and best students - in Texas. There are so many quality programs - from Kindergarten through to high school - that offer our students an opportunity to grow in their artistic abilities. Experiencing their performances and seeing their art exhibits is the highlight of my role in Coppell.
How long have you been in the Coppell area?
We moved from New Orleans to the DFW area back in 2003. After teaching in Garland ISD and Frisco ISD, I came to Coppell ISD in May of 2016.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
I vividly remember my first days in beginning band. My mom was a teacher at my school, and as any teacher's kid knows, we are always early to every event. My mom asked that I help our new band director set up chairs before our first rehearsal. I remember the excitement of all the beginners pouring into the room, and while it seemed incredibly chaotic to me at the time, it was my first foray into the wonderful world of band, and I loved every minute of it.
What are your hobbies?
I am an avid runner and hiker. I usually cover between 800 and 1,000 miles per year. In 2022, I hiked several 14ers in Colorado and trekked the epic 40-mile Outer Mountain Loop in Big Bend National Park. I am an avid fiction reader, having read every book that has ever won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. As well, I enjoy playing guitar at mass each weekend.
If you were on a deserted island, what's one thing you couldn't live without?
I would absolutely need a way to make music and would likely choose a guitar. Making music is not only a great intellectual exercise for people of all ages, but it offers a worthwhile creative and emotional outlet. If you've ever thought about learning piano, guitar, or any other instrument, don't wait. You'll never regret learning to read music.
What's one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
When I was in high school in New Orleans, I subbed-in on rhythm guitar backing up Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt singing “Don’t Know Much, but I Know I Love You.”
