Dylan Levan has a passion for animal welfare, computer technology, music production and volunteering.
Levan grew up of Wernersville, Pennsylvania surrounded by the countryside and farm lands. It was during that time when he discovered a love for animals with so many different types around — a Saint Bernard, two horses, cats, hamsters and rabbits to name some.
Levan has always been fascinated by computers which influenced him to study and complete his degree in electrical engineering. After college, Levan decided to move to Texas for work and ultimately stayed after meeting his wife, Emily. Levan currently works as a data analyst for a nonprofit. In the last few years, he has increasingly ramped up his time volunteering in the local community with a foster-based animal rescue, Coppell Humane Society.
How did you get involved in the Coppell Humane Society?
After moving to the area, my wife and I searched local animal rescues to foster cats and met with Coppell Humane Society at the Petco in Coppell.
How long have you been a part of the Humane Society?
Four years.
What is your role at the Humane Society?
My wife and I foster cats and kittens. I also volunteer with IT administration and volunteer recruitment.
How long have you been involved with animals?
I grew up in the Pennsylvania countryside, and throughout my childhood our family had dogs, cats, bunnies, hamsters, and horses. I adopted my first cat from Feral Friends Community Cat Alliance shortly after I moved to Texas, and I’ve been kitten-smitten ever since.
What is most rewarding about being in the Coppell Humane Society?
Saving pet lives by fostering and seeing adopted animals bring joy to their new family.
How long have you been in the Coppell area?
About five years.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Spending time with my three older brothers playing lots of video games as well as jamming out on drums and guitar with them.
How many pets do you have at home?
Three cats, including one who was adopted from Coppell Humane Society.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My wife, Emily - I would certainly benefit from her survival skills.
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
Despite the excitement I show when talking to others about traveling from Pennsylvania to Texas or other trips that I’ve taken in recent years, I am very much terrified to fly in airplanes.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
