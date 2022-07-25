Dylan Levan.jpeg

Dylan Levan has a passion for animal welfare, computer technology, music production and volunteering.

Levan grew up of Wernersville, Pennsylvania surrounded by the countryside and farm lands. It was during that time when he discovered a love for animals with so many different types around — a Saint Bernard, two horses, cats, hamsters and rabbits to name some.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments