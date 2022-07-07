Roma Jani is a student at Coppell High School, soon to be a Junior next year. She is vice president of Project Querencia and helps Shraavya Pydisetti, the nonprofit’s founder, facilitate projects.
How long did you get involved with Project Querencia?
I got involved with Project Querencia through social media. A friend in the organization, Mihira Kada, posted a Project Querencia event on her Instagram story, and I thought it looked really fun and interesting. I went onto the website, signed up and Shraavya welcomed me into the organization.
When did you join?
I joined Project Querencia in January. I haven’t been in it as long as some of the other members, but as soon as I joined, I was taken aback by everything this organization has done for others. I was especially in awe of the leadership of Shraavya, her dedication and how she made me feel like a part of the family. From the beginning, I was eager to do as much as I could for Project Querencia.
What projects have you been a part of?
I have been a part of several amazing projects. Some of my favorites were the Neighbors Help Neighbors event and Earthfest. At Neighbors Help Neighbors, we were able to go to a fellow Coppell member’s house and clean their windows for them, doing things that they may not be able to do themselves. At Earthfest, we sold birdhouses and pots to help encourage being friendly to the Earth and help fund projects.
What have been the most rewarding aspects?
The most rewarding aspects of being a part of Project Querencia have been making new friends and meeting all these wonderful people. Everyone here has a common goal to help serve the community, and what we do together has helped create this tight-knit family. I’m so grateful to be a part of it. Shraavya’s fun-loving spirit and leadership style has fostered a place where I feel welcome and passionate to do more for the community.
What have been some challenges when balancing Project Querencia and school?
Balancing Project Querencia and school has been tough, but no matter how hard, it has always felt extremely rewarding because of the outcomes. What we do here is bigger than ourselves, and that makes all the time fly by. Serving the community is truly enjoyable when surrounded with people who care about each other.
How long have you lived in Coppell?
I have lived in Coppell for about six years now. I moved here in fifth grade and have loved it here ever since.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is one of my birthdays from when I was little when my mom made me a beautiful pink castle cake and we took all my friends to a bounce house. I was so happy and will never forget it!
What are your plans after high school?
My plans for after high school is to get a college degree in business, and continue to serve the community.
If you were on a deserted island, what is one thing you could not live without?
If I was on a deserted island, one thing I would not be able to live without is a knife because I’d be able to protect myself and catch food.
What is something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Something about me that readers wouldn’t guess to be true is that I love choir and singing.
