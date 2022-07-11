Trevor McIntosh has been a part of the Coppell Community Orchestra since August 2021 as a second chair violist. Since January, he has served as secretary for the board of directors. With a background in music theory and composition, McIntosh traveled around the metroplex teaching private lesson in guitar, violin/viola and voice for several music studios from July of 2019 through February of 2020. He has also been a part of other local orchestras including Dallas and Mesquite.
He has been designated the composer for Coppell Community Orchestra’s latest project, “A Coppell Symphony,” a piece meant to capture the sound of Coppell through music.
How did you get involved in the community orchestra?
In August of 2021, I was searching around to see what all local classical music groups I could get involved with, even if just on a volunteer basis. A few Google searches later and, with the additional assistance of the Art and Seek website’s Classical Music & Opera section, I stumbled across the CCO (Coppell Community Orchestra). I was very impressed and intrigued by what they had accomplished and what they had to offer, and Vanessa Younts, who is our president and one of our flautists, was wonderfully prompt and cordial in responding to my emails. One audition later and I was admitted as the second chair violist.
What instrument do you play?
For classical music, my primary instrument is the viola, which I’ve used to great advantage in the many orchestras that I’ve had the privilege of serving in over the years. Aside from that, however, I’m also trained as a guitarist and tenor vocalist, with some rudimentary piano skills gained from my college music courses.
How long have you been playing?
I’ve been a guitarist since around 2005, a violist since the fall of 2008, and a tenor vocalist since the spring of 2013.
What is most rewarding about being in the Coppell Community Orchestra?
Probably the nicest benefit about collaborating with as small and intimate a group as CCO is that I’m given much greater opportunities to contribute and learn the behind-the-scenes workings than I would experience entering into larger and older groups. The best proof of this has to be the fact that I was elected to the orchestra’s board of directors in January of 2022 as its Secretary, a position I’m infinitely grateful to be allowed to serve in.
How long have you been in the Coppell area?
I had been previously unacquainted with the city of Coppell, really, until I first joined CCO in August of 2021, having only really passed through the area an incalculable number of times while traveling down (Highway) 121. I’m really glad that I took a chance and got involved with this group, though, as I was absolutely blown away by the seeming hidden gem of a town that I’ve discovered, especially in the arts center and the businesses and town homes surrounding it. I hope only to help that gem shine even brighter.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
I thankfully had quite an idyllic childhood (at least in my memories), so there are probably too many distinctive events to choose from, but one of the ones that stands out in my mind comes from my 4th grade English class. My teacher at the time, Mr. Shelley, was one of the kindest and most nurturing role models that I had, especially because he so eagerly encouraged me in my creative writing (since the age of eight or so, one of my dreams aside from my musical aspirations has been to become a published author of fictional fantasy works). When I approached him one day with an excerpt from my latest attempt at a novel, he was so ecstatic that he asked if he could read it to the rest of the class. I reluctantly yet excitedly gave him my permission, and he proceeded to spend the next few minutes or so orating my prose to a collection of 9- and 10-year-olds who grinned and snickered all the way through. Shy old me buried his face in his desk during the entire ordeal, especially given my teacher’s enthusiastic overacting of the protagonist’s monologuing. Although I was initially mortified, it wasn’t long after storytelling hour had finished that I had fellow classmates approaching me with praise and curiosity about my writing. That day, Mr. Shelley introduced introverted me to a lesson that I’ve fought to carry with me since: that having the courage to put myself and my work out there can often have much more surprising and positive results than I might anticipate!
Who is your favorite composer and why?
Although my favorite individual pieces are Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings (1936) and Michael Giacchino’s Arnhem (2003), I don’t feel that I’m familiar enough with the broader oeuvre of either of these composers to name either of them as my favorite. In general, I love Romantic era music, and especially the later period from about the late 19th century through the two world wars. A lot of this music hits a sweet spot for me inbetween lush, tonal romanticism and more experimental and dissonant colors that really speak to me. I’m especially fond of impressionist composers like Debussy and Ravel. Their uncanny ability to subtly and colorfully paint pictures and tell stories of various places and people greatly calls out to the heavy programmatic elements that I inject into my own music.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Definitely my Finale software. Composing has become my lifeblood at this point, for better or worse!
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
Ooh, this is a tough one. Although it’s completely unrelated to anything mentioned above, one of the only things I can think of are some of my weird preferences. For one, since childhood, I’ve had a deathly fear of stickers for some inexplicable reason, and since some time after childhood I’ve felt utterly disgusted by mac ‘n’ cheese, a fact that seems to earn me more enemies than friends. Ironically enough, I absolutely love cheese in pretty much all other forms. I suppose that the excessive gooiness is just far too much for wee little brain to handle.
