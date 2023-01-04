CISD Give for Grants 1.jpeg

Coppell ISD teachers were given a check to support their school programs with money raised from the Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s Give for Grants campaign.

The Coppell ISD Education Foundation announced the distribution of $90,187 raised through the foundation’s Give for Grants campaign to benefit Coppell schools.

The Coppell ISD Education Foundation has been around since 2000, which is a nonprofit organization of volunteers whose mission is to support the schools, students, and teachers of Coppell ISD.

Coppell ISD teachers and staff pose with checks to support their school programs with money raised from the Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s Give for Grants campaign.

