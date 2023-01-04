The Coppell ISD Education Foundation announced the distribution of $90,187 raised through the foundation’s Give for Grants campaign to benefit Coppell schools.
The Coppell ISD Education Foundation has been around since 2000, which is a nonprofit organization of volunteers whose mission is to support the schools, students, and teachers of Coppell ISD.
This year’s Give for Grants campaign supported 34 grants requests that were submitted by 32 teachers in Coppell ISD. Grants awarded included funds for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) projects, outdoor learning opportunities, increasing the high school band library, books for specific educational programming, technology upgrades, and small group instruction programming.
“This campaign was a huge success,” said Maria del Mar Cordero, a Coppell ISD Education Foundation board member and Grants Committee Co-Chair. “Our objectives are to support educators and ultimately impact students in the CISD school district. When the campaign cycle opened, the Coppell Education Foundation Grants Committee discussed what would be a scenario where all stakeholders would win. Now that we have awarded the available funds, we are very pleased to validate the impact we make and how important it is to bring people, businesses, the community and other partners along.”
The Give for Grants campaign continuously improves each year and the Coppell ISD Education Foundation’s volunteers make an effort to invest the time to make the grant application process simpler by engaging with educators earlier in the grant submission process and expanding internal capabilities.
A big part of the foundation’s focus for next year is to engage the community, corporate partners, and bring in more parent/teacher organizations early in the process for synergy, collaboration, and to maximize the foundation’s collective impact, Cordero said.
“One of the Coppell ISD Education Foundation missions is to financially support the Coppell Independent School District in addition to what is provided by the Coppell ISD operating budget,” she said. “We bridge the gap between the CISD budget and educators' needs. With the current financial challenges we are facing, it was amazing to be able to partner with the community, parent/teacher organizations and even non-profit organizations to support the many educators that applied to our Give for Grants Program.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
