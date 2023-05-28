When it comes to competing for jump balls in the end zone, Coppell senior-to-be Baron Tipton has become the main target in the red zone for the Cowboys football team.
“That’s what I’m the best at,” he said. “I love it.”
Tipton, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds, was a touchdown machine for 9-2 Coppell last season, hauling in a team-high 11 scores on 34 scores – nearly one-third of his pass catches went for touchdowns – for 488 yards.
More importantly, his strong hands and route running helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs for the second time over the last three seasons. Although Coppell bowed out in the first round after a loss to McKinney, Tipton enjoyed a breakout season.
A big reason for his success was the hard work that he did behind the scenes. Tipton has worked on his route running with Margin Hooks, a former standout wide receiver at BYU who founded Sky’s The Limit Training in 2007. And as far as improving his vertical jump, Tipton said that he has watched several YouTube videos on that very subject.
Tipton has improved by leaps and bounds with his vertical jump. He dunked as a sophomore but he saw his vertical jump increase by eight inches in less than a year, going from 27 inches to 35 inches.
Tipton is a three-sport standout at Coppell, having competed in football, basketball and track and field. He ran the 4x400 with his older brother, Baker, a 2022 Coppell graduate, a couple of years ago.
Baron currently holds college offers for football from Air Force, Navy, Holy Cross, Army, Sam Houston State, Cornell, Grambling State, Furman, North Texas and Arkansas State.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Tipton chats about leading Coppell to the 7-on-7 state tournament, the competition to replace last year’s starting quarterback Jack Fishpaw, the college recruitment process and memories of running track with Baker.
SLM: Coppell qualified for the 7-on-7 state tournament for the second year in a row. What clicked so well for the Cowboys at the Arlington SQT?
BT: Our chemistry between our offense was really good. Our quarterback was hitting everybody at the right times, and then our defense was the main reason why we made it. They made so many big stops.
SLM: Quarterback Jack Fishpaw elevated Coppell’s offense last year, but he will graduate this month. Eddie Griffin and Alex Holder are in a battle to take over under center. What has impressed you about Eddie and Alex?
BT: I’ve played on a travel team with the quarterback that we’re going to have this year. No hate against Jack. I love Jack, but Eddie can throw it a little better. Jack is a lot faster and faster in the mind right now, but Eddie is definitely going to be big for us.
SLM: What allowed you to have so much success last season?
BT: It was more just I needed to compete and I needed to prove myself. I needed to prove myself because I hadn’t been noticed yet. I needed to do what I needed to do to get noticed, and I think I did that.
SLM: Take me through the workouts that allowed you to increase your vertical jump by eight inches.
BT: Last year, going into basketball I could dunk a little bit. I took a month and a half, two months to work on my vertical. I worked out just about every day, going to the gym to work on ply metrics and with weights and just jumping. It really made my vertical shoot up. So when I went to spring ball, I could jump so much higher. It went up a lot.
SLM: How much has football helped to prepare you for basketball?
BT: Football helps me to be physical in basketball because I’ve got to guard the 6-8 centers, which is helpful. Basketball is more athletic, sprinting up and down the court, changing directions. Rebounds are what help me with jump balls in the end zone because you’ve got to compete against someone and bring down the ball.
SLM: Describe the competition while growing up between you and your brother, Baker.
BT: I always wanted to be the best. It was always competition between us. I have a good relationship with my brother. So, it wasn’t like I’m going to beat you. It was just the willingness to compete and then also when we got older, it was being together. My sophomore year, we were both on the 4x400. I was the first leg and he was the second and I always got to hand him the baton, which was nice.
SLM: What has the college recruiting process been like for you?
BT: The military schools are a big honor, for sure, because those are big academic schools that set you up for life. Once the first of my offers came along, it was a relief because all of my hard work paid off because I had been working so hard the past couple of years. It was nice to finally get attention.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not playing football and basketball?
BT: I don’t have much time because I am playing those most of the time; but usually on the weekends, I like to go to the lake with my friends.
