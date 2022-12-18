There have been talented kickers to come through Coppell over the years.
Caden Davis left Coppell fourth in Texas history in career field goals made (41), including a senior year in which he logged 33 touchbacks on kickoffs while converting 32-of-34 extra points and 11-of-15 on field goals.
The 2019 Coppell graduate and former Texas A&M kicker also had a flare for the dramatic, flashing his big leg for game-winning kicks in the closing seconds in wins over Sachse (57 yards) and Marcus (52) yards.
And while Davis’ departure left Coppell’s special teams with big shoes to fill, senior Nicolas Radicic was waiting in the wings for his turn. Radicic proved to be more than ready and in fact has become one of the most highly touted kickers in the nation.
Last season as a junior, Radicic averaged 35.5 yards per punt with a long of 56 and had 14 punts land inside the 20-yard line, went a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points and finished three-of-four on field goals with a long of 35 to earn a spot on the 6-6A all-district team.
But it wasn’t just in practice or in games when the hard work stopped. Radicic has worked with Davis and former University of Miami kicker Dr. Rod Huffman on his kicking. The hard work paid off last offseason as Radicic, at one point, was ranked the No. 1 kicker in the nation for the class of 2023 by Kohl’s Professional Camps.
Radicic has been on the receiving end of several kicking awards by Kohl’s, having placed first in the punting competition in the Kohl’s Invitational Scholarship Camp in Tennessee in July 2021, the Kohl’s Spring Showcase in Texas in May 2021 and Kohl’s Spring Showcase Camp in May 2022 in Texas.
Radicic is a two-sport standout, having also played soccer for Coppell. But it was during this past offseason when he began to shift his focus to football. Radicic recently earned a spot on the all-6-6A first team after he made 11 field goals this season with three makes of more than 40 yards, including a long of 43 (twice).
In this week’s Star-Local Media student-athlete profile, Radicic chats about the recruiting process, being ranked one of the top kickers in the nation and who has helped him to become the kicker that he is today.
SLM: Congrats on signing with Indiana. Talk about the recruitment process of being courted as a kicker for an NCAA Division I football team.
NR: It was tough. A college takes a kicker every three or four years. The pool is not as big as other positional players. You can’t go to a lot of D-I schools. There were eight scholarships given out in my class for kickers and about three or four for punters. You’ve got to be at the top of your class. You’ve got to be practicing every single day. You have to work hard to be at the top.
I have to send out videos. Twitter is my best friend. I have to post once a day. I was on Twitter all of the time. Coaches would text me. You also hear about coaches texting your friends. You try to make as many friends. You go to camps all of the time. The coach that is texting you is texting 10 other dudes. You just have to work hard to earn a spot, and I figured out a way to do that.
SLM: You are the No. 3-ranked kicker in the nation for the class of 2023 by Kohl’s Professional Camps. What does that No. 3 ranking mean to you?
NR: It was crazy. I went there just to try to get some exposure. I knew I was good, but I didn’t know how good I was. I went to a camp and beat all of the kids that were in the class above me. The Texas camp is one of the biggest camps around. That’s when I realized I was better than the rest. I got invited to Florida, which was a week later.
I went to Florida, which was just an invite for the class above me. I was one of three kids in my class that I got an invite. A week later, I found out that I got ranked No. 1. I sat in my room and I thought about everything and I realized that I’m not a soccer player anymore. I’m ready to play football.
SLM: What was your longest kick in the Kohl’s Professional Camp?
NR: My longest kick was, for a field goal, 67 yards. For a kickoff, it was 84 yards. For a punt, I was somewhere in the 67-yard range.
SLM: You’re a two-sport athlete at Coppell as you also play soccer. How much has soccer helped to prepare you to play kicker for the Cowboys’ football team?
NR: It’s helped me so much. The main thing for a kicker is leg speed. You can have the strongest legs in the weight room, but you can’t kick. It’s the leg speed you have. It’s all of the sprints that I had in soccer. It’s all of the fast twitches, all of the cutting. It helped me so much. It set me up for success.
SLM: Coppell head coach Antonio Wiley mentioned that you practice kicking with two people every Saturday. Who are those people? And how much have they helped you to become the kicker that you are today?
NR: Caden Davis, who went to Texas A&M and was at Coppell the year before, I practiced with him every day. When I was in the eighth grade, I connected with him.
Dr. Rod Huffman was a punter back in the days in the 1970s at Miami. He’s a great guy. He’s like my grandfather, my dad. We’ve built a relationship. He has taught me everything that I know about kicking. I owe him every single bit of everything that I know. I go with him on Saturdays now in the offseason. I go with him almost every single day and be out on the field with him every day after school. It’s a great guy to have next to you.
