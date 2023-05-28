While Coppell may not have many activities going on this week, Southlake and Grapevine have a few events to help pass the time. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities during the week of May 28.
Comedy Night in Grapevine
On Thursday, June 1, there will be a Comedy Night in Third Rail in Grapevine. Seating is first come, first served and this month’s comedy guest is Zachary Hollin. Comedy Night recurs monthly on the first of the month and food is available until 9 p.m. Doors for the event open at 5 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
Coppell Farmers Market
The Coppell Farmers Market has added quite a few new vendors to its weekly lineup, returning to regular hours and open every Saturday except Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends through December. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and anyone interested can find the vendors along 769 W. Main Street in Coppell.
Talent Night with the Texas Guitar Society
On Thursday, June 1 from 7 to 9 p.m., residents have the opportunity to show off their musical talent at Talent Night with the Texas Guitar Society. The event is being held at Harvest Hall and Third Rail, located at 815 S. Main St. Grapevine, TX 76051.
Storytime at The CORE
On Friday, June 2 from 9 to 10:45 a.m., the Cozby Library and Community Commons are partnering with The CORE again this summer to offer Splish Splash Storytime for children up to 8 years old. Meet at the pool for stories, songs, and more. This activity is free and for those wishing to swim after 10:45 a.m. will need to have a CORE membership, punch pass, or pay the regular day pass rate.
Family Scavenger Hunt
Join the city of Southlake for a family scavenger hunt to explore Southlake landmarks and points of interest through June 2. To participate, citizens will need to download the Goosechase app and create an account and find the Southlake Library Family Scavenger Hunt with join code KM4975. Then, create a family team with the join code SLK2023. Prizes will be awarded to the top earners at the end of the scavenger hunt on June 2.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
