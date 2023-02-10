The filing period for the Coppell ISD Board is currently open, which includes seats that will be up for election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the election, Coppell residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for candidates to fill three vacant seats on the board. This includes Place 4, Place 5, and Place 7.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments