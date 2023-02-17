The filing period for Coppell City Council and the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
During the election, Coppell residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Place 1, Place 3, Place 5, and Place 7 on the city council and Place 4, Place 5, and Place 7 on the school board.
Here’s who has filed:
Coppell City Council
Two people filed for Place 1, which includes Coppell residents Jim Walker and Ramesh Premkumar. Walker serves on Coppell ISD’s Bond Steering Committee and Premkumar serves as Coppell’s Smart City Board Chair.
Don Carroll filed for re-election for Place 3, John Jun filed for re-election for Place 5, and Mark Hill filed for re-election for Place 7.
CISD Board of Trustees
Samit Patel, Ranna Raval, and Jonathan Powers all filed for election for Place 4. Patel is a landscape architect, Raval is an educator, and Powers is an attorney.
Julie Waters also filed for Place 4, but withdrew her application on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Waters filed again for Place 5.
David Caviness filed for re-election for Place 5. He began serving on the school board in May 2017 and was re-elected in 2020.
Jobby Mathew also filed for re-election for Place 7. Mathew was appointed in November of 2022 after Tracy Fisher resigned from her seat.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
