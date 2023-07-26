The Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday, July 24 to discuss the 2023-2024 budget.
During the meeting on Monday, staff covered increases in inflation and its impact on employees and wage rates, significant pressures on school district to recruit and retain highly qualified employees and teachers, the lack of any increased funding for school districts to adjust for inflation or to support the new safety mandates that have been passed, property tax relief, and Coppell ISD’s slowing enrollment growth.
Here’s what you need to know:
Economic conditions
Inflation continues to rise, leading to an increased cost of living for employees. The nationwide shortage of teachers continues to impact several districts, including Coppell ISD who is struggling to hire teachers and retain them, said Coppell ISD Chief Financial Officer Diana Sircar.
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees has set recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers as one of their priorities, which is reflected within the budget.
Legislative action impacting district budget
Current law has a mechanism that can increase the yield on the Golden Penny, which are the enrichment pennies that voters approved back in 2010 and those dollars have increased in funding, which is estimated to be around $1.8 to $2 million for Coppell ISD.
The legislature also passed HB3, which will increase the school safety allotment by 28 cents per average daily attendance, plus $15,000 per campus, which comes out to $244,000 for the district.
The Technology and Instructional Materials allotment has been restored, which was reduced by 65% last year. Sircar said she expects the district to allot $1.17 million in instruction materials for the upcoming academic year.
Additional funding opportunities come from school safety grants, which are expected to be rolled out in Sept. 2023 and Jan. 2024. Coppell ISD has already applied for the first round of school safety grants and has received that funding and will apply for additional funding once available. Grants for State also approved instructional materials, which are anticipated to be rolled out in winter 2023-2024.
Costs for new mandates are now included, so while the school safety allotment is going up by $244,000, the mandate to add an armed security officer per campus, as well as continuing mental health training and similar expenses are going to be absorbed by the budget.
Property tax relief
Property tax relief was approved by the House and Senate, which will increase the homestead exemption with voter approval in November to $100,000 instead of $40,000.
In addition, there is a proposed additional compression to the maintenance and operations tax rate of 10.7 pennies. Property tax relief does not increase school district funding entitlement, which is based on average daily attendance. It shifts funding of school districts from the local taxpayer to the state.
District is held harmless for decrease in local tax revenue from increase in homestead exemption. The district will adopt the tax rate based on the increase of homestead exemption to $100,000 and the additional SB2 tax compression. Tax bills will likely note that the amendment must be passed by voters in November.
Enrollment projections
The district’s demographer has estimated slowing enrollment growth in Coppell ISD in the next 10 years. The district’s current 9th-12th grade classes have been around 1,100 students and current kindergarten classes are closer to around 700 students.
“As high schoolers have moved through graduation, the district has seen smaller class sizes entering, resulting in that net loss of 250 to 300 students,” Sircar said. “Since enrollment is flattening out, the district is going to need to manage their budget within that 13,200 to 13,400 student range.”
During board workshops from Nov. 2022 to March 2023, staff and the board of trustees worked to define budget priorities. On April 3, the district held a board workshop to go over salary study and budget. On May 15, they held their first budget workshop and had a second budget workshop on June 5.
Budget priorities include remaining competitive with salary and benefits, continuing to offer educator support positions and training, evaluating program participation and effectiveness, expanding open enrollment beyond the city of Coppell, and using fund balances for the 2023-2024 budget.
Staff and the board of trustees will hold a third budget workshop on Aug. 7 and on Aug. 28, hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate and consider the adoption of the budget and tax rate.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.