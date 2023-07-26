Coppell ISD logo

The Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday, July 24 to discuss the 2023-2024 budget.

During the meeting on Monday, staff covered increases in inflation and its impact on employees and wage rates, significant pressures on school district to recruit and retain highly qualified employees and teachers, the lack of any increased funding for school districts to adjust for inflation or to support the new safety mandates that have been passed, property tax relief, and Coppell ISD’s slowing enrollment growth.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments