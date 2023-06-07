Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Board met on Thursday, June 1 to discuss project updates and development priorities for future projects in the city. Here’s what you need to know.

Duck Pond Park: The Duck Pond Park is currently in its construction phase with an estimated completion of late fall of 2023. For safety purposes, the park will be closed with no public access for the duration of the project.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

