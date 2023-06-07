Coppell’s Parks and Recreation Board met on Thursday, June 1 to discuss project updates and development priorities for future projects in the city. Here’s what you need to know.
Duck Pond Park: The Duck Pond Park is currently in its construction phase with an estimated completion of late fall of 2023. For safety purposes, the park will be closed with no public access for the duration of the project.
Thweat Park: Construction for Thweatt Park is estimated to begin in the middle of June. Since the meeting, staff has been working with the contractor to prepare the site for construction. Estimated completion for the project is fall of 2023 and for safety purposes, the park will be closed with no public access for the duration of the project.
Magnolia Park Trail: Another upcoming parks and recreation project residents should keep an eye on is the Magnolia Park Trail. Design continues to rest at 90% as staff awaits the archeological survey results required by the US Army Corps of Engineers. It is estimated that the survey results will be completed by late June and then the city will be able to proceed with finalizing the design and moving forward with a formal bid process.
Moore Road Boardwalk: The contractor has been focusing on completing the sidewalk paving on the western side of the trail and setting the beams and concrete panels for the boardwalk. The contractor is continuing with construction on the drainage outfall structure and the project should be completed in the fall of 2023.
Other projects residents can look forward to that are still in their design phase include the Dog Park Renovation, which staff expects to receive 30% design plans soon, and the Veterans Memorial. Council provided feedback regarding the Veterans Memorial proposed design contest, memorial location, and next steps. The parks and recreation board will receive details soon regarding a meeting to review proposed elements.
For future projects, the parks and recreation board considered high priority projects, medium priority, and low priority, which are as follows.
High priority projects: High priority projects identified include four spectator shade structures at Andy Brown West Park, fencing around game fields at Wagon Wheel Park, added trail lighting at Wagon Wheel Park, an inclusive playground at MacArthur Park, additional pickleball courts in the city, and a splash pad.
Medium priority projects: Medium priority projects identified by the parks and recreation board include a connector trail between Wagon Wheel Park and junior college campus, shaded tennis courts, the next phase of the Andy Brown Park redevelopment, Wagon Wheel Park baseball and soccer fields to artificial turf and added LED lights, and more.
Low priority projects: Low priority projects identified include canoe and kayak access to Denton Creek, expansion of the senior and community center, a tennis center expansion, a skate park, a neighborhood park and playground at Villawood, and enhancements to the disc golf course.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
