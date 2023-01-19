Local Old Town Coppell residents fought to stop a developer from putting a two-story mixed-use project where a 1948-constructed Baptist church currently sits on the corner of Main Street and W. Bethel Road.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a public hearing was held to decide the fate of the church. An effort was made by Coppell Mayor Pro Tem Mathew Biju and Coppell city councilmember John Jun to continue the public hearing at the next meeting, but the motion was shut down by other city council members.
Several more motions were made by members of the council to amend the original conditions of the developed site plan, but the motions failed.
Chris Collins, the applicant and developer, proposed to build five mixed-use buildings, one retail building, and a parking lot where the church currently resides. The mixed-use buildings would have commercial and residential uses.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Coppell Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that city council approve the development plan, but community backlash and individual councilmember disapproval led to several motions being denied and a lengthy public hearing.
During the city council meeting, Collins said his intention was never to demolish the church, but to repurpose the materials or relocate the church to Grapevine Springs Park.
“The repurposing idea — there’s some really cool materials that are still usable,” Collins said. “There’s ceiling fans, there’s light fixtures, the hardwood floors, there’s a cedar wainscoting around all the walls about 36 inches up, there are the old windows, the interior doors and trim. What we thought was our concept of repurposing, was to pull those materials out and repurpose them in the front porches that are required to be on these buildings, adding a commemorative plaque.”
After Collins spoke on behalf of his project, the public hearing began. 10 individuals signed up to speak in favor of the development and 10 individuals spoke against the proposed development.
After the public hearing was over, the city council called for an executive session to talk among themselves to decide the future of the church. The city council closed the public hearing and the original motion failed.
Currently, the church will remain where it is unless Collins decides to present alternate plans to the planning and zoning commission and city council.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
