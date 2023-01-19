Coppell historic church

A look at the failed proposed development to be placed at the site of a historic Old Town Coppell church.

 Courtesy of the City of Coppell

Local Old Town Coppell residents fought to stop a developer from putting a two-story mixed-use project where a 1948-constructed Baptist church currently sits on the corner of Main Street and W. Bethel Road.

During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a public hearing was held to decide the fate of the church. An effort was made by Coppell Mayor Pro Tem Mathew Biju and Coppell city councilmember John Jun to continue the public hearing at the next meeting, but the motion was shut down by other city council members.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

