There is plenty to do this week in Coppell between visiting the library to learn or going outdoors and engaging in tours provided by the community. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of April 23.
Budding Curiosity - Insects
Join the BEC for an education program that builds on a sense of wonder by inviting youth to explore nature and the world around them on Monday, April 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. Through activities and crafts, this program reinforces a foundation for developing positive impressions about nature. Adults are encouraged to actively participate with their children and enjoy learning together. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. For ages 3 to 5.
Coppell Writer’s Group
Seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice? Bring your notebook and pen and join our discussions on all things writing to the Cozby Library and Community Commons on April 24 at 7 p.m. The group will share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Facilitated by Becky Pulford and Rochelle Sangabriel.
FCNP Saturday Guided Hikes
Join the Friends of Coppell Nature Park for a guided hike to discover the wonders of the local ecosystem on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Biodiversity Education Center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Hikers are asked to wear protective clothing and bring a water bottle. This program is hosted by the Friends of Coppell Nature Park free of charge. Registration is required and the event is open to all ages.
Coppell Historical Society – Kirkland House Tours
The Coppell Historical Society will be giving tours of the Kirkland House, which was built in 1904. It was moved from its original location 474 feet due west and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell. Tours happen on Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The British Monarchy: History and Scandal
Guest presenter Rollin Phipps will guide you on a 150-year journey through the history of the British monarchy including notables Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and the disastrous reign of King Edward VIII at a presentation on April 30 at 2 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons.
Rollin will discuss the controversial name change to House of Windsor in the early 1900s and the role of aristocratic families like the fictional Crawleys of Downton Abbey. The modern age has brought many changes to these families and their elegant homes, pushing some to the brink of financial ruin. Photos, artifacts, and other items will be on display and British cookies and tea will be served. While this program is geared towards adults, older children are welcome to attend. Anyone under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.