Coppell senior Julianna Lamendola lifts the Class 6A Region 1 trophy with her teammates after the Cowgirls beat Little Elm 51-47 Saturday afternoon to advance to the program's first-ever trip to the state tournament.
FORT WORTH — Get ready San Antonio, the Coppell Cowgirls are coming after the program punched its first-ever ticket to the UIL Girls State Basketball Championships with a thrilling, final minute 51-47 victory over Little Elm in the Class 6A Region 1 Final Saturday afternoon at Robert Hughes Court.
Julianna Lamendola, Coppell's 6-foot-1 guard and Indiana University commit, found herself on the foul line with 7.7 seconds left in the game with a chance to put the victory on ice with her team up 49-47. But Lamendola, who finished the game with a team- and game-high 24 points, uncharacteristically missed both free throws, giving Little Elm life as the Lobos pulled down the rebound on the second miss and called time out with 6.9 seconds left.
The Lobos drove the ball down the court, but a turnover on the baseline with less than a second left all but sealed a win for Coppell.
And then Lamendola was given a chance at redemption. Fouled with .3 seconds left, Lamendola stepped to the free-throw line and this time drained both shots to give Coppell a 51-47 lead and ignite a celebration on the Coppell side of Forth Worth ISD's arena.
Once the final buzzer sounded, the Cowgirls rushed to center court to celebrate, surrounded by the Coppell High School cheerleaders before accepting the first regional championship trophy in the program's history.
But there is bigger hardware to play for still, as the Cowgirls will travel to San Antonio and get ready to play in the Alamodome next weekend in the UIL Class 6A Girls Basketball State Final Four.
"This is what it is about," Lamendola said as her team celebrated on the court. "This is what you work for, this is what you train for. I am just really happy… These girls want it, they all want it. These girls are relentless. Their work ethic is crazy and I am super proud of them. Every single one of these girls pushed themselves to be here. It is great to be making history."
Coppell head coach Ryan Murphy added, "This is what we have been working for all year… I am just really proud of the way the girls finished out."
Murphy said when Little Elm had a chance to either tie or win the game in the final seconds, the game plan was simple — do not let Amarachi Kimpson beat them.
"(Amarachi Kimpson) is an incredible player," Murphy said. "We wanted to make anyone else beat us. We were going to stay home on (Raniyah Hunt), she was hitting some 3s. When (Shiloh Kimpson) fouled out of the game, Jules ran the double at (Amarachi Kimpson) and we got the turnover."
Murphy praised the effort of Lamendola, who he said the Cowgirls ran their offense through the entire game because of a matchup advantage.
"I thought she played really well especially when (Little Elm) threw some different defensive looks at her," he said.
Also scoring in double figures for Coppell was Waverly Hassman with 11 points, 9 in the second half. Macey Mercer and Isabella Spiller each finished with 7 points, and Londyn Harper added two for Coppell.
Amarachi Kimpson and Madison Martin led Little Elm with 19 and 12 points, respectively. Amina Diallo and Hunt finished with 6 points each, and Shiloh Kimpson and Staci Pettie scored two points each for the Lobos.
