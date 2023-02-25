Coppell Cowgirls regional champs.jpeg

Coppell senior Julianna Lamendola lifts the Class 6A Region 1 trophy with her teammates after the Cowgirls beat Little Elm 51-47 Saturday afternoon to advance to the program's first-ever trip to the state tournament.

FORT WORTH — Get ready San Antonio, the Coppell Cowgirls are coming after the program punched its first-ever ticket to the UIL Girls State Basketball Championships with a thrilling, final minute 51-47 victory over Little Elm in the Class 6A Region 1 Final Saturday afternoon at Robert Hughes Court.

Julianna Lamendola, Coppell's 6-foot-1 guard and Indiana University commit, found herself on the foul line with 7.7 seconds left in the game with a chance to put the victory on ice with her team up 49-47. But Lamendola, who finished the game with a team- and game-high 24 points, uncharacteristically missed both free throws, giving Little Elm life as the Lobos pulled down the rebound on the second miss and called time out with 6.9 seconds left.

The Coppell Cowgirls girls basketball team is headed to the UIL Girls State Basketball Final Four after beating Little Elm 51-47 Saturday afternoon.

