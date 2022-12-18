Several neighborhoods in Coppell are lit up for the holiday season and residents can visit to vote for their favorite through Coppell’s holiday lights contest. Other events for the week include an educational program and a book club. Take a look at the top five events in Coppell for the week of Dec. 18.
Holiday Scavenger Hunt
Holiday fun is hidden all over the city of Coppell through Jan. 6, 2023. To participate in the hunt, simply solve the clues, find each of the five holiday ambassadors hidden around town, pose for a photo with each, and then upload the photos to social media with the hashtag #coppellholidays and be sure to tag the city of Coppell. There are multiple holiday-themed ambassadors hidden around Coppell, but only a special few will earn Coppell’s holiday enthusiasts a prize. All clues are posted at www.coppelltx.gov/holidays. Once you’ve solved the clues, taken photos, posted and tagged accordingly, stop by the town center to claim a prize, which supplies last.
Fa La La La Lights
Enjoy the Fa La La La Lights, which is the city of Coppell’s holiday lights contest. The contest is currently underway and Coppell residents have decorated their homes with their holiday best. A map of participating homes can be found on Coppell’s Parks and Recreation website under the “Special Events” tab. Go for a walk or drive around the neighborhood and vote for your favorite with a like on Coppell's Facebook page. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 19.
Holiday Lights in the Park
Through Dec. 31 at Andrew Brown Park East from 6 to 10 p.m., residents can take a stroll through the holiday lights displayed in the park. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who missed the lights display at the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting and is looking for good photo opportunities.
Biodiversity Education Center program
Celebrate the first day of winter by learning how birds survive the winter season with the Biodiversity Education Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the unique characteristics and adaptations of birds, migration challenges, and how the community can help. The program is designed for families and youth and is free.
Book Club
Got Books Book Club will be meeting at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Monday, Dec. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a “no pressure book club” because anyone is welcome to read whatever they want. Attendees can share a recent read, an old favorite, or anything in between. The goal of the club is to ensure that attendees leave with at least one suggestion of what to read next.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
